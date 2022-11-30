The best apps and games of the year 2022 according to Apple

- Advertisement -

Apple has announced the Winners of the App Store Awards 2022as happened last year, a selection of sixteen applications and games from the Apple application store that have achieved success supported by millions of users who have decided to install these applications ahead of the endless myriad of apps present in the App Store of the company run by Tim Cook.

The App Store Awards 2022 recognize popular and influential applications on the different platforms of the Apple ecosystem

The CEO of Apple himself has highlighted how these apps have been able to offer users innovative, reflective and genuine perspectives, ranging from self-taught developers to large teams distributed throughout the planet, assuming an important impact and influence in the community and in the lives of individuals.

The winning applications are distributed among different categories based on device/ecosystem to which they are directed or in which they have obtained greater popularity (in case there are versions for several of the operating systems of Apple devices).

Best apps of the year 2022 for Apple

The winners in the app categories are the following:

-iPhone App of the Year: BeReal

-App of the year for iPad: Good Notes 5

-Mac App of the Year: Mac FamilyTree 10

-App of the Year for Apple TV: ViX

-App of the Year for Apple Watch: Gentle Streak

Best mobile games of 2022 according to Apple

The winners in the categories of games are the following:

-iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile

-iPad Game of the Year: Moncage

-Mac Game of the Year: enrollment

-Apple TV Game of the Year: The son

-Game of the Year in China: League of Legends Esports Manager

In addition, Apple has recognized the special cultural impact of five apps that allow users to connect more intensely with their emotions and with others, seeking to build a better world:

-How we feel: It helps those who find it difficult to express their emotions through words by allowing them to do so through emoticons.

-Dot’s Home: He pinpoints systemic injustices and their impact on communities of color through a time travel story.

-Locket Widget: Allows you to send images to loved ones by displaying them on the home screen of iPhone/iPad to get away from the pressure of social networks without losing contact with family and friends.

-Water flame: Helps you stay hydrated through challenges and reminders.

-Inua – A story in ice and time: Through an adventure, explore historical and traditional elements of Inuit culture.