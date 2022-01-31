The best app killer gets a makeover: delete any system app with Universal Android Debloater

Few tools exist on Android as powerful as Universal Android Debloater: with it you can annihilate any application on your mobile, be it system or not. Delete, restore, free up space and even make the phone consume less: It is suitable for a good number of brands. And recently it was updated with remarkable news.

The “indie” developers, those who collaborate to make Android a much more open and varied system by creating ROMs and apps, have always been the base that contributed to making Android a much more open and varied system. mobiles do not die when phone updates finish: if it is sufficiently known, surely there is a way to keep it working. It is even possible to remove everything that the brand integrates into the system, there is Universal Android Debloater.

Remove any app with Universal Android Debloater

The tool featured in this article is perfect for those who want to clean their phone of everything that consumes memory and battery and that, however, the owner of the mobile does not use. As the name suggests, Universal Android Debloater removes unnecessary software or “bloatware” from the phone. And it does it safely, in bulk and with recommendations that help you know what to delete.

The developer of the tool, w1nst0n, recently updated it by uploading it to his GitHub so that anyone who wants to use it can do so without too much hassle. It is valid for Windows, macOS and Linux computers, it is developed in open sourceyou can delete any app from the phone (it’s such that you have to be very careful) and it brings a lot of new features with the latest version.

Added more compatible phones to predefined delete lists.

Including two new apps to remove on Xiaomi phones.

Better description in those app packages whose removal is unsafe.

Added multi-device support . Universal Android Debloater allows you to choose from the list of Android devices connected by ADB.

. Universal Android Debloater allows you to choose from the list of Android devices connected by ADB. Improved operation to make it more stable and faster.

The changelog is saved per day so that you don’t lose the list of deleted and restored apps.

Fixed some bugs found in the tool.

Universal Android Debloater is very good at killing any apps you don’t want on your phone. It allows delete the installation of system appsis perfect for saving space and can lighten consumption by removing those applications that use up battery without the phone owner needing them.

Universal Debloater can remove applications that you really do need, it is also possible that your Android device stops working properly after using it. Act with great caution

As a warning, use Universal Android Debloater very carefully: If you delete something necessary for the mobile, it could stop working.

More information | GitHub