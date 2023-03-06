The best Android tablets in 2023: the 8 best ones you can buy

Tablets may not be the hot new thing in 2023, but they’re still excellent machines for streaming movies, playing games, or getting work done on the go. And while it seems like the best iPads dominate most of the tablet market, there are still plenty of excellent Android tablet options you should consider.

Whether you want an ultra-premium and super-powerful option, or something more affordable and compact, the Android tablet market has something for everyone. No matter your budget or spec preferences, here are the best Android tablets you can buy in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Best Android tablet overall

Pros Powerful

Beautiful hardware

Gorgeous display

Great speakers

Productivity powerhouse Cons Keyboard case not included

Some software trouble

Why should you buy this?: If you want a tablet that can work and play with you — and you want it to run Android — this is the best one out there.

Who’s it for?: This is a tablet that business professionals will be proud to pull out of their briefcases, thanks to a design that exudes premium quality.

Why we picked the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus:



The tablet is a home run, with superlative design and build quality. It’s absolutely gorgeous and comes equipped with an expansive 12.4-inch, 120Hz AMOLED panel with a 1752 x 2800 resolution. That display has sharp contrast and color reproduction, is covered in Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, and offers great viewing angles to boot. The tablet also has a fingerprint sensor on the right side for when the tablet is in landscape orientation. The Armor Aluminum frame is sturdy, with a premium look and feel.

On the inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 128GB of onboard storage, and 8GB of RAM. It comes with an S Pen, a great device that’s easy to hold and write with. The combination of high power and the S Pen means this tablet lets you write, videoconference, and move through tasks with ease. The front-facing camera is a 12-megapixel, 120-degree ultrawide lens that looks good during video meetings, with a wide field of view that captures plenty of the background.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is powered by a 10,090mAh battery that can be charged at 45 watts. Battery life is very good with 20% to 25% left in the tank after a full workday. It’s the best Android tablet you can buy, and one of the best tablets overall in 2023.



Of course, if you are considering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, you may also want to hold off just a little bit longer if you can. Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Tab S9 might bring IP67 water and dust resistance, which is something that none of the previous Galaxy Tabs have had, even the Active Tab series. But if you don’t really need water or dust resistance, then the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is still a great tablet to pick up.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Best Android tablet overall

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2

Best multimedia Android tablet

Pros Slim and lightweight aluminum

Sleek dual-tone design

Beautiful 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED display

Quad speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos

Great battery life Cons Front camera is terrible

Uses Android 12, Android 12L coming later

Only up to 6GB of RAM

Why should you buy this?: It’s a great tablet for media lovers.

Who’s it for?: Anyone who wants their tablet to be an excellent entertainment system.

Why we picked the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2:

While the name may not exactly fall off the tongue, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2’s upsides lend itself well to multimedia fans, while the slim build and modest power mean it holds up well to a good range of activities. It’s a good-looking tablet too. The aluminum body has a two-tone design, and it’s slim, with flat edges. It’s somewhat similar to an iPad Pro, and it’s light as well, weighing just one pound. The back has a magnet to hold and charge the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3, but the metal back is prone to showing fingerprints, so a case is probably a good investment.

Around the front, the selfie camera is arranged on the horizontal edge, making it much more useful for video calls. The display itself is an 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED screen, with a 2560 x 1536 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s an impressive bunch of numbers, and it means the tablet looks and feels amazing. It also has quad Dolby Atmos JBL speakers, so your videos sound just as good as they look.

Performance is solid, even if it’s not exceptional. The Snapdragon 439 is a capable processor, and 6GB of RAM is enough to keep everything purring along. 128GB of storage as standard is good, but not exceptional. Overall, it’s a solid package, but don’t expect it to outpace some of the more powerful tablets on this list. The software does trip it up a little, though. The Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 hasn’t been updated to the tablet-focused Android 12L yet, and that does hurt its usability a bit. Some apps launch as blown-up phone apps and don’t use the extra space at all well. Android 12L helps with this, but this has been a problem with Android tablets for some time now.

Of course, this is a midrange tablet, and you should temper your expectations to fit. It has an exceptional suite for watching movies and videos, though, so that’s why we’ve picked it for this slot. Simply put, at this $400 price, you don’t expect such a capable multimedia tablet.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Best multimedia Android tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Best midrange Android tablet

Pros Solid performance

Clear, bright screen

Slim and lightweight Cons Default internal memory is limited

Why should you buy this?: This tablet offers high-end processing with a modern design at a moderate price.

Who’s it for?: Anyone who wants a decent tablet for web browsing and social media without having to spend a ton of cash.

Why we picked the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8:

If the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a little too expensive, you might be tempted by the more affordable Galaxy Tab A8. It’s light and slim, offers excellent battery life, and has a beautiful, high-resolution screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers more than enough to enjoy tablet work and play. The Unisoc Tiger T618 can handle most demanding tasks in the mid-range — no problem. The 10.5-inch TFT display is clear and crisp, and the bod is lightweight and slim, so it won’t weigh you down. While 32GB of storage is a little limited the 64GB model is just right — though there is room for a microSD card as well, in case you need the extra space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Best midrange Android tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

Best Android tablet for Amazon fans

Pros Bright, beautiful display

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Supports multitasking Cons Does not work with Google Play Store

Inferior camera specs

Why should you buy this?: The Amazon Fire HD 10 has a nice big screen, with enough processing power to satisfy most users, and it works excellently within Amazon’s ecosystem.

Who’s it for?: Anyone who wants a big screen for basic video-streaming and social media.

Why we picked the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021 version):

The Amazon Fire HD 10 has a lovely display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels at 224 pixels per inch. It’s flanked by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, making it optimal for watching movies.

The updated Fire HD 10 version features 3GB of RAM on a quad-core processor and offers a split-screen feature for Fire OS that shows two compatible apps open side by side for multitasking. Other specs include a 2MP front-facing and 5MP rear camera with 720p HD video recording. The Fire HD 10 also features dual-band Wi-Fi for connecting to 2.5GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi bands for fast download speeds.

You can buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 with 32GB or 64GB of storage, but it also supports microSD cards (sold separately). It should last a respectable 12 hours on a single charge. This tablet runs Amazon’s Fire OS — an operating system based on Android — so any future software and security updates, guaranteed over four years after release date, will come from Amazon. Alexa is built-in for hands-free voice commands, but as it isn’t a traditional Android tablet, there’s no Google Play Store. Instead, you have to download apps directly from Amazon’s App Store.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Best Android tablet for Amazon fans

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3)

Best affordable Android tablet

Pros Solid battery life

Good horizontal-focused design

Lightweight

Low price Cons Camera is often hit-or-miss

Overall lack of processing power

Why should you buy this?: The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) has a good design, pretty good battery life, and stable software at a price that pretty much everyone can afford.

Who’s it for?: Those who are looking for a good Android tablet that can get the job done without breaking the bank.

Why we picked the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3):

This Android tablet has a simple and clean design that is geared for landscape orientation use. That means that the front-facing camera is along the longer edge of the 10.6-inch display, and the buttons are comfortably in the top left corner whenever you’re holding the device horizontally in your lap or the like. And even if you don’t usually use tablets horizontally, because this one is so geared for it, you may change your mind considering how it’s so comfortable to use — with or without a dock or keyboard.

The 10.6-inch IPS display has a 2000 x 1200 2K resolution. So while it’s not the sharpest, it’s fantastic for the price, as it’s actually better than the similarly priced competition. The screen on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) is great for reading, note-taking, streaming video, and looking at high-resolution photographs.

You get a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, which isn’t the most advanced chipset out there, but it provides respectable power considering the price you’re paying. This chip can handle basic tasks like video streaming, word processors and note-taking apps, email, and social media. But if you’re going to do things like editing through Photoshop Express or other apps, then that’s where performance will start to stutter a bit. This is not a tablet meant for professional use, but it’s great for simple things.

Battery life on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is impressive, with a 7,700mAh cell that can last around 12 hours. Depending on your usage, you can easily get a few days’ worth of use from a single charge. Of course, a large battery like that may take a while to fully charge back up to 100%.

The cameras on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) aren’t anything special, as it just has an 8MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear camera. They’re good for taking photos in a pinch, but nothing to write home about. You also get Android 12 out of the box with the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, though Lenovo says Android 13 is coming — there just isn’t an exact date yet.

All in all, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) is a fantastic tablet for $150. But if you need something that can do a little more, you’ll have to pay up.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) Best affordable Android tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Best big Android tablet

Pros Massive 14.6-inch display

Smooth 120Hz refresh rate

Top-level performance Cons Expensive

Not easily portable

Why should you buy this?: It’s a powerful tablet with a laptop-sized display.

Who’s it for?: Someone who needs their tablet to have a laptop’s useful screen, but also needs a large tablet.

Why we picked the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra:

Tablets are gaining ground on laptops, but the screen size is somewhere laptops tend to take an unassailable lead. Until the Tab S8 Ultra, that is. Samsung set out to create an almost absurdly large tablet in the Ultra, with a 14.6-inch display. It’s a high-end display too, running a 2960 x 1848 resolution with Samsung’s excellent Super AMOLED tech and a 120Hz refresh rate. Combine this with the Dolby Atmos quad speakers tuned by AKG, and you have a tablet that’s excellent for consuming all types of media.

Unfortunately, that comes with an obvious downside. This tablet is comically large, and it’s far from portable. Want a tablet you can easily take out of the house? Look at something like the iPad Mini, as this is not the tablet for you. It’s also difficult to use in one hand, if not impossible, which probably shouldn’t come as a surprise.

But really, this was never meant to be a portable tablet. Where the Tab S8 Ultra excels is on a desk, with one of Samsung’s keyboard covers. It fits magnetically, doesn’t need charging, and feels very stable when docked. The keys feel good as well, but the real key here is Samsung’s Dex mode, which provides a desktop-like experience for your tablet. Is it good enough to replace your laptop? That’s a tougher call, but it definitely provides options you wouldn’t otherwise have. The 120Hz refresh rate also means the S Pen performs well, and using it feels smooth.

If it’s a big, powerful Android tablet you’re after, then it’s hard to find something else that fits the bill quite as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Best big Android tablet

Amazon Fire 7 (2022)

Best small Android tablet

Pros Excellent battery life

Runs simple tasks efficiently

Low cost

Portable

Optimized for streaming Cons Fire OS software

Long charge times

Poor display and cameras

Why should you buy this?: The Amazon Fire 7 (2022) has many of the same features offered by the Fire HD 10, but in a smaller, more portable package.

Who’s it for?: Anyone who wants the cheapest Android tablet out there that’s also portable enough to take on the road.

Why we picked the Amazon Fire 7 (2022):

The Amazon Fire 7 (2022) features a USB-C port and a decent processor, but its real advantage is it’s inexpensive while offering a small and portable design. The display has a 1024 x 600 pixel resolution, and while it’s not the sharpest, it’s good enough to watch movies on.

The Fire 7 is also available in a range of different colors, and as you would expect, the tablet deeply integrates with Amazon services — like Amazon Prime Music and Prime Video. Alexa also works well on the device.

Battery life is impressive. In our testing, we streamed movies on the tablet for more than 10 hours, and after doing so, still had some battery left in the tank. Recharge times are slow, but the USB-C port helps lessen the sting a bit.

You won’t find a perfect tablet for less than $100, but the Amazon Fire 7 (2022) is a solid package regardless.

Amazon Fire 7 (2022) Best small Android tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

Best Android tablet for kids

Pros Full year access to Amazon Kids+

Kid-friendly design

Colorful kickstand case Cons Relatively limited choice of games

Why should you buy this?: Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro has built-in parental controls and comes with a ton of great kid-friendly content.

Who’s it for?: Anyone who wants a solid tablet for their kids that allows them to keep track of their activities on the device.

Why we picked the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro:

This model is a superlative tablet for parents and guardians who want something to entertain and educate their kids. It’s perfect for storing books, games, and other media, thanks to the addition of a microSD card. It has the same 10.1-inch display and hardware as the non-Pro model.

Amazon has upgraded its Kids offerings and now offers this Pro model. Specifically designed for kids between six and 12 years old, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro comes with one year of free access to Amazon Kids+, a comprehensive warranty, and a colorful kickstand case. Without access to the Google Play Store, the number of available games is limited, but there’s still plenty to choose from on the Amazon App Store.

It’s great for videos and apps as well as games, making this a strong choice if you’re looking for a big-screen device. Kids can even make video and voice calls over Wi-Fi to pre-approved contacts and install apps like Zoom or Minecraft.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Best Android tablet for kids

