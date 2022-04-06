Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

A tablet can be extremely useful for a kid, not only because it is fun, but because it can be used to store books, multimedia content, do homework and more. Logically, an important point is that the child can safely entertain himself with a tablet so that the device becomes his ally and not a problem. Today we will analyze which are the best Android tablets in this field in 2022 in case you are thinking of getting one for your children.

A tablet for children offers durability and can be 100% controlled by parents to prevent access to dangerous content.

It should not be overlooked that these types of tablets they stand out in the market for their resistance. They are designed to fully withstand the rough treatment of a child, they will not be easily damaged because they will withstand any type of accident.

DragonTouch KidzPad Y88X 7

It is an economic alternative that stands out in the market because it has all the applications and functions that a child needs. A key point is that it has a shockproof bumper case, a shoulder strap and a stylus that is perfect for drawing, painting and writing.

Lenovo Tab M8HD

It’s one of the most powerful tablets you can buy for a child and features Kid’s Mode 3.0. An addition that is capable of turning the OS into a fun and educational platform. As for the search engine, it will only show pages that are whitelisted that are safe to use and have age-appropriate content.

Tablet Leapfrog Academy

Leapfrog is one of the leading brands in the field of electronic and educational toys for children. For that reason, this is one of the best Android tablets for kids. The best thing about the tablet is the software created by Leapfrog itself, since it is customizable. Children will be able to give life to an entertainment space perfectly adapted to their tastes.

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Pro

Amazon has designed a special tablet for children up to 12 years of age. The case designs they offer are great, they will adapt to the taste of the kid without problems. To guarantee safe browsing, it has a children’s section so that browsing the Internet does not become a problem.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

One of the main advantages of the tablet manufactured by Samsung is that it has a very affordable price and offers unique advantages. It is a device that serves multiple purposes, whether it is consuming multimedia content, playing games, reading, browsing the web and much more. Although it is an ideal tablet for children, it can perform various tasks.

