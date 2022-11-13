The best Android phones under 500 euros, to give away at Christmas

The holidays are getting closer and now is when, probably, you are starting to think about what to give to a friend or family member. Linked to this, mobile phones are always a great gift option, and depending on the budget you have, you can buy something of lower or higher quality for the person you want.

That said, today we have created this list with The best Android phones you can buy for less than 500 eurosa fairly decent amount with which it is possible to acquire really good and interesting mobile options, so without much more to add, let’s go for it.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

We start with the most interesting option from Xiaomi, and that is the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G It is an attractive, quality mobile and with complete features that make it one of the best options of the Chinese company for less than 500 euros.

We are talking about a smartphone with a very good 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is quite good. It also has a Snapdragon 778G processor, who turns out to be one of the best of the brand todayin addition to a 4300 mAh battery with 67W Turbo Charge.

Regarding the cameras, we comment that there are three that are located in the back of the mobile, being 64 MP the best of these. Already on the front, we come across a 32 MP camera capable of also offering good results. You can find all this and more in the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, which is currently costing 499.99 euros on Amazon.

Realme ‎9 Pro+ 5G

If you want to give away a complete, beautiful, cheap and good mobile phone from a general point of view, there is probably no better option than the Realme ‎9 Pro+ 5G. Sony IMX766 camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor, 6.4-inch 90 Hz Super AMOLED screenthese are just some of the main features of the mobile.

Its 60W SuperDart load is also something to highlight, in addition to its price obviously, who is positioned in the 379 euros in the version with 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM.

Realme GT Neo 3 80W

That’s right, another Realme mobile managed to enter this list, and it is nothing more and nothing less than the GT Neo 3 80W. In fact, we include this smartphone because It has a value for money of the best in the market. In its front section, we come across a 6.7-inch 120 Hz OLED screen, in addition to a fingerprint reader right there on the screen.

It has a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, capable of supporting heavy games and tools. For the part referring to the cameras, the GT Neo 3 80W It has a triple rear camera, the main one being 50 MP. Its battery is also quite good, with a capacity of 4,880 mAh and 80W SuperDart fast charging.

Although its price of 526.53 euros is a bit over the budget for this listing, it is a great mobile option that you can get for a few more euros, come on, that the other person will be very happy with his gift.