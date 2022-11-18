The best Android emulators for Mac computers

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Android emulators allow you to play the best mobile video games on Mac computers. The same goes for applications from the Google Play Store, which can also be run from your computer without any problem.

Emulating Android on Mac is easier than it seems, all you have to do is install the correct program to enjoy all the benefits.

If you also want to enjoy the experience of your mobile on the Mac computer, here you will find the best Android emulators that are also compatible with mouse and keyboard.

–BlueStacks: For many, this is one of the best Android emulators because it is the most complete. Not only is it compatible with Mac, but it makes it possible to create custom controls, run multiple games simultaneously, and has features that reduce power consumption when the emulator is running.

– PrimeOS: it has its own installer to facilitate this process and it has a complete desktop with each of the Android tools. A point in favor is that it allows the user to obtain the Google Play Store to install what they want and accepts the connection of controls, keyboards, joysticks, etc.

– Android Studio: a feasible option for those who develop applications. It’s not the easiest to use, but anyone can install the emulator. It should be noted that its performance is very solid and stable, it is free of errors, it works perfectly on Mac.

–GameLoop: As the name suggests, it is an emulator made by Tencent for gamers. The installation is very simple and you enter the platform in a matter of a couple of minutes or less. The entry system exposes the most searched video games, but there is also a huge list of apps.

–NoxPlayer: puts the tools you need to sign in to the Google Play Store at the click of a button. Something very useful is that it automatically recognizes the keyboard, so you won’t have to do any manual configuration. It is complete, it takes screenshots, records videos, installs games and applications, and much more.