The best Android apps you should install on your Chromebook

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Android has a large number of interesting and useful applications, it has many apps to send SMS, a good catalog of applications to compress videos, multiple apps to exercise and more. Therefore, having the best applications in your chrome book It will be extremely useful to you. You will significantly expand the benefits that the computer will give you in your day to day life.

Using Android apps on a Chromebook is the perfect way to squeeze in Google’s OS.

Through the Play Store, a Chromebook computer has access to thousands of applications, the same ones used on mobile. For this reason, knowing which are the best apps that can be installed is something that will never hurt, since they will improve the user experience considerably.

–Spotify: As expected, Spotify offers an excellent app on Chromebook, it has everything you need, tab navigation, search and library. The platform adapts correctly to the computer screen and responds immediately to each of the commands. The experience is rewarding, there is nothing wrong with it, it does a magnificent job that cannot be overlooked.

– Stack: it is made for easy document scanning and has the ability to edit and classify PDF files into various sections. A great point in favor is that it stores the documents in the cloud to have a backup and they can be saved in Google Drive. The app is very intuitive, the user will not have any obstacles to use it perfectly.

– Bitwarden: has been created to store the person’s passwords in one place. It is very secure, it will keep any access code, banking information and confidential documents shielded. It also has the ability to generate passwords that can be used on any platform.

– Adobe Lightroom: editing a photo on a Chromebook can be complicated, but thanks to Adobe Lightroom the user will have what he requires. Provides quick editing, masking tools, and AI recommendations. It is a free application that does what it promises.

– Squid: Quick note-taking on your Chromebook makes everything from writing and diagramming easy. It offers various stroke weights at the time of writing and is capable of modifying the style of the background of the note. The notes can be obtained in multiple formats, something to appreciate, since it is useful.

– Netflix: it has what it takes for the app to run smoothly on Google OS. The user will easily access their profile and will have each of the platform’s options, there are no cuts in the functionalities or in the catalog. It allows you to download programs and series to watch them without an Internet connection.

.