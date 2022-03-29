Tech NewsApps

The best Android apps to work and be productive (2022)

By: Brian Adam

The Android operating system has millions of competitive applications in virtually all areas. In addition to telling you which are the best Android apps in general, we also usually highlight some of the most recommended for various uses, such is the case of the best apps to watch movies for free, or the best parental control apps.

Mobile phones are tools that allow you to be more productive, they are like small supercomputers that can do all kinds of work.

A smartphone is not only designed to entertain its user. It is an extremely complete device that can meet a large number of demands and work from the phone, currently, it is not impossible, it can be done without problems. That is why the list of recommendations that you will find in this article is focused on productivity. These are the best Android apps for work, which will become the number one allies of your performance.

Evernote: the favorite helper

List of best Android apps for work

It is an application that has been created to take notes. It is one of the most popular apps due to its usefulness, since the notes can be left as audio, text, image and many other styles. The synchronization and organization functions between various devices are excellent. Best of all, it allows multiple people to collaborate on a note.

Trello: maximum organization

Top of the best Android apps to work

Trello is a virtual companion that will help users to have their day to day perfectly arranged. It works as a very effective task manager that makes it possible to generate boards to keep the various projects in order. The app has enabled the function of collaborating with colleagues and friends, so it is perfect for work or family.

TickTick: one of the best Android apps to work

Apps to work neatly

Your main goal is to manage your to-do list, as you can quickly distribute activities, goals, plans, work material and more. A great point in favor is that its interface is intuitive and simple, the most important functions are at hand, something that saves time. In addition, it includes a calendar, a widget, reminder notifications and customizable tasks.

Solid Explorer: essential file management

Apps made to work

When a person has to download and manage many files, Solid Explorer becomes a must-have application. The user interface is very well designed, from there you can perform any task. The browser works with ZIP, RAR, 7zip and TAR archives. Something remarkable is that it can connect to Dropbox, Google Drive and Box.com.

Slack: made for business

Apps built to be productive

It is an extremely efficient app in the world of business and work. It has text and voice chats, integration to Google Drive, Asana and many other applications that are focused on productivity. In the event that it has to work on a large scale, the user will have the ability to have many channels for each employee, client and company.

Pushbullet: closer to a computer

work on android

Although it is not one of the most famous applications, it is one of the best Android apps to work with. This is because it makes it possible to execute any mobile task from the computer. Whether it’s replying to a text message, sending files, and even setting up channels to receive notifications on specific topics.

