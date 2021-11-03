The best Android app and game of 2021: Google Play opens the voting to choose them

As always as the year ends, the Android app store embarks on the task of choose the best software for this operating system: Google Play is already voting open to select the best app and the best game of 2021. Twenty applications that have risen to the top of the mobile elite and of which only two can remain.

Every year tons of applications appear in stores like the Google Play Store, it is impossible to list each and every one of them. Although yes, only a handful of software is of sufficient quality to deserve recognition from critics, from Google itself and from users, something that happens in the final stretch of each year. Are you ready to select the best of the Play Store?

Vote for the best app and the best game of 2021

As we said, The voting period is now open in the Google Play Store, some votes that seek to choose the best of what came to Android during 2021. The group of shortlisted groups includes ten games and ten apps; twenty applications that each user can choose as their favorites.

It is now possible to vote on Google Play, although Voting is not yet extended to all countries: it may not appear in yours yet. To choose the best application you must access this link. And, if you want to vote for your favorite game of 2021, this is the Google Play page.

Below you have the selection of applications that aspire to become the best of 2021.

Best Android app of 2021

Wix owner: websites and apps.

Rabit – Streak of habits.

PhotoRoom – Background. Eraser & Remove background.

Clubhouse: The audio social network.

Paramount + | Watch Live Sports, News & Originals.

Blossom – Identify plants.

Colorize by Photomyne.

Moises: IA music platform + Voice remover.

Editor Voilà Al Artist.

Videoleap Editor by Lightricks.

Best Android Game of 2021

League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Garena Free Fire MAX.

Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Project Makeover.

Pokémon UNITE.

Suspects: Mysterious Mansion.

Score! HERO 2.

Beatstar Touch Your Music.

MARVEL Future Revolution.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

The voting period is open from today November 3 to next November 27: during this time you can visit the Google Play Store to vote for your favorite app and game. The list could vary depending on the country, as well as the availability.

