The best and the worst of the Acer Chromebook 315, large laptop of 299 euros

I have been testing for a few weeks the Acer 315 , a ChromeBook, with Chrome OS, of course, which is striking for its size, its clean design, its numeric keyboard and its touchpad.

For those who are used to working with ChromeBook, it is quite a surprise, since it only costs 299 in the English Court, but not everything is wonderful. Let’s see the pros and cons that I have been finding.

Before we start, if you have five minutes, watch the video:

Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 315

There are many things that I liked:

, ideal for working with excel, with text editing, with several tabs open at the same time, with audio editing… I like large screens, and this laptop does not disappoint in that regard.

Numeric keyboard. If someone works a lot with spreadsheets, they will know the advantage of having something like that. It helps a lot to speed up office work.

Matte, leaves no trace. He is always clean, no matter how much you touch him, he always seems new.

Anti-glare screen, ideal for working in bright environments, since the content is always visible even if we are in a park in summer. It is 39.6 cm (15.6″) Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9

It is not overly heavy for its size.

Enough RAM memory to use the browser without problems. It has 8GB, LPDDR4.

Very affordable price, 299 euros.

128 GB Flash memory and possibility to use microSD. Pretty good for a ChromeBook that tends to always rely on Google Drive.

Good connectivity. 2 USB Type-C ports for transfers, video streaming, and charging. They are USB 3.1, 10 times faster than 2.0. It also has 2 USB 3.0 Type A ports, and a microSD slot.

An impressive battery. It lasts me more than 10 hours with constant work.

Disadvantages of the Acer Chromebook 315

The processor falls short for many photo and video editing tasks. It is an Intel® Celeron® N4020 Dual-core (2 cores) 1.10 GHz

The graphics card makes it clear that this is not a heavy gaming computer. It is an Intel® UHD Graphics 600 with shared memory. You have already seen in the video tests that it does not have a very high score.

Screen resolution is limited. Nor can you ask for much more for 299 euros, of course.

Conclusions

If you have a limited budget, you are looking for a large screen to work in an office environment and surf the Internet, and you like to watch a movie from time to time in a comfortable way, this is your computer, without a doubt.

If you are looking for a computer to play, to edit videos and photos on a high-quality screen that allows an ideal work for graphic design, go to the next window, this Acer Chromebook 315 is not for you.