The best and cheapest earbuds on the market

If you want to get new hearing aids, you will find very interesting options on the market, and to get a quality device you will not have to spend a large sum of money. For example, the market offers a really competent catalog when it comes to cheap headphones for mobile phones. But if yours are earbudsYou should know that you can also get them with an excellent value for money.

There are professional brands that offer earbuds with good features and a very affordable cost.

The earbuds are perfect for any task because they are wireless and are paired to the mobile via Bluetooth. Best of all, despite the absence of cables, the price does not have to increase. Next, we will tell you which are the most optimal models that you can buy right now.

–KT1 S20: Its strong point is the playback time, which can reach 150 hours, a real madness. The case incorporates a huge 3500 mAh battery that will serve to maintain autonomy intact for at least a week. They are perfect to wear outdoors or for exercise, they won’t bother you.

– Kurdene S8: It has 16 different colors that will adapt to any style. The autonomy is 48 hours, it has touch controls, Bluetooth 5.2, IPX8 waterproofing and good sound reproduction. The highs and bass are well balanced so you can listen to your favorite music without problems.

– ILuv TB100: They are compact and light, designed to be used for many hours without feeling any discomfort. A notable quality is that it comes with Bluetooth 5.3, something rare in this price range (around 25 euros). In addition, it is compatible with Android, Apple and Windows.

– JLab GO Air Pop: For starters, the purchase includes a two-year warranty, which is appreciated. The controls are intuitive and the sound complies in all sections, there are no distortions and the balance is correct. They have IPX4 protection so you can use them when exercising without any worries.

–Skullcandy Tell me: The design of these earbuds is magnificent due to the fact that they never come out of the ears, which will suit any athlete very well. A remarkable quality is that they offer passive noise isolation, this serves to achieve a better immersion without completely isolating yourself from your surroundings.

– Anker Soundcore Life P2i: The audio from these headphones is very clear, it’s well done. The good news is that this will not affect the performance of the battery, since the autonomy reaches 28 hours. It incorporates an intuitive and fast music change, ideal for intense exercise sessions where there is no time to rest.