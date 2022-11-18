The best and cheapest Chromebook computers of 2022

- Advertisement -

Contrary to what many believe, the Chromebook computers They are really efficient computers, they are becoming more and more versatile. They have the ability to run Android apps, they can run games, it is also possible to use the computer without an Internet connection, among many other qualities. So getting a Chromebook today is a smart investment.

Chromebooks are inexpensive devices that offer great performance, they are perfect for office automation.

The catalog of the best Chromebook computers that is available on the market is immense, there is something for all tastes. The best thing is that a good number of these computers is really accessible, they have a great value for money. Here we will tell you which are the cheapest and most competent ones that you can buy right now.

– HP Chromebook 11a: an ideal computer to write, edit files online and play mobile titles without problems. It has an HD touch screen, various ports (USB, HDMI) and a solid autonomy that reaches more than 16 hours of screen time, which is perfect for traveling or working without worrying about charging the computer.

– Lenovo Chromebook Duet: It can be a tablet and a small laptop at the same time, it is the versatile device par excellence. A key point is that it includes its case with stand and detachable keyboard and the software supports stylus pens. Something crucial to write and take notes comfortably.

– Lenovo 14e Chromebook: The most remarkable thing about this computer is that it is very resistant, suffice it to say that it supports liquid spills on the keyboard. It is the perfect option for a high school student, since they will not have to worry about the well-being of the computer, it is made to withstand all kinds of treatment.

– Samsung Chromebook 4+: It is designed to consume multimedia content, thanks to its 15.6-inch Full HD screen, it has very good viewing angles. It should also be noted that it has an SSD storage option available and the duration of autonomy is optimal, it lasts all day.

– Acer Chromebook 314: It has a traditional design, which is not a bad thing at all, since it is fully focused on office automation and productivity. It offers a 14-inch Full HD screen and the complete service to work both online and offline, ideal for office tasks. Also, battery performance is exceptional.