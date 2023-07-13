The best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals for 2023

- Advertisement -

Four round two of this week’s Prime Day sales, most Kindle deals are still going strong. If you’re ready to upgrade an old ereader or are just getting into ebooks for the first time, this a great day to buy yourself a new device. Many of these deals beat the lowest prices we’ve seen all year and we even found a couple sales on non-Kindle ereaders too. A Kindle lets you bring hundreds of books with you on a trip (or just into the backyard) while taking up less space than a single paperback. Amazon is also promoting a free three-month trial of Kindle Unlimited for Prime Day, which grants access to a selection of four million titles. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Kindles (and other ereaders) we could find.

Kindle (2022)

Amazon Kindle (2022)

Our favorite budget e-reader is Amazon's standard Kindle. It's lightweight and portable and in 2022, it was updated to have 16GB of storage and a 300ppi screen resolution. Right now, Prime Day prices have taken this powerful device down to $65, a new all-time low.

The standard Kindle is already Amazon’s most affordable ereader and Prime Day drops it down to $65 from its usual $100 price tag, which is a new all-time low. This latest model saw a lot of improvements when it was updated in 2022. Capacity was doubled to 16GB and the screen resolution jumped up to 300 ppi for much clearer text. We named it the best budget option in our ereader guide because it’s a perfect entry point to reading and borrowing ebooks and audiobooks.

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

The Kindle Paperwhite has a bigger screen than the standard Kindle. It also has an adjustable warm front light is waterproof. For Prime Day, the e-reader is down to $90, which is $5 lower than we've seen previously.

The Kindle Paperwhite has a bigger screen and a few extra features over the standard Kindle and is now $90, which is $50 off its $140 MSRP. An adjustable warm front light makes it easier on your eyes at night and the waterproof feature means you can read by the pool or in the bath. The price applies to the 8GB version. If you want more storage, you can grab the 16GB-capacity model for $95.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition adds a few extra features to the Paperwhite ereader, namely wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light and a 32GB capacity. Usually $190, the sale is making it just $125, a whopping $65 off.

We called the Signature edition of the Kindle Paperwhite, “the best ereader. Period.” and Prime Day brings the price down to $125 instead of its standard $190. It has all the features of the Paperwhite, but adds wireless charging, a larger 32GB capacity and a warm front light that automatically adjusts according to the ambient lighting, which was one of our favorite features. In our review we questioned whether the $50 price bump over the non-Signature Kindle Papwerwhite was worth it, and concluded the extra features were nice to have, but not super necessary. But now that the device is $65 off, getting the upgrade might make more sense.

Kindle Scribe

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Kindle Scribe (16 GB)

If you'd also like to use your Kindle to take handwritten notes, go for the Kindle Scribe. We think its the best ereader that's also a tablet. Right now it's $255 for Prime Day.

Amazon entered the E Ink tablet scene with the Kindle Scribe late last year. It’s pricey, usually selling for $340, but today’s sale takes $85 off, making it just $255. This base model comes with a basic pen and 16GB of storage. We named it the best E Ink tablet that’s also an ereader and gave it an 85 in our review. It lets you read, take handwritten notes and features a roomy 10.2-inch display.

Kindle Oasis

Amazon

If you want to use physical page turn buttons as you read, you may prefer the Kindle Oasis. It’s usually one of Amazon’s most expensive ereaders at $250, but Prime Day deals drop it down to $165 instead. This model came out mid-2019 and features a waterproof design, an adjustable front light and a seven-inch, auto-rotating screen with two page turn buttons on the side.

Kindle Kids

Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) The kids edition of the Kindle comes with a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+, with access to thousands of books geared towards kids. Right now Prime Day Discounts are bringing the ereader to just $75.

The Kindle Kids edition basically takes the standard Kindle and adds in a protective case, a year of Amazon Kids+ and a two-year warranty. Usually that package is $120, but now it’s $75 instead. The parent dashboard lets you set time limits, add books and track your kid’s reading progress.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB) The Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition also comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, as well as a waterproof build and a warm front light. Prime Day deals discount it by 38 percent.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids typically goes for $160, but Prime Day discounts it to $105, which is 38 percent off. Like the standard Kindle Kids, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids also comes with a case, extended warranty and a year of Amazon Kids+. The device itself features a larger 6.8-inch screen, a waterproof build and a warm front light.

Kindle Unlimited

Amazon Amazon Kindle Unlimited Prime members can get three month’s of Kindle Unlimited for free during Prime Day. The subscription grants access to a selection of more than four million ebooks and thousands of audio books. After the three-month promotion, the price goes up to $12 per month, unless you cancel.

Amazon is giving Prime members three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. The subscription lets you read as much as you want from a selection of four million ebooks. Bigger new releases and some of the more popular bestsellers aren’t included, but you certainly won’t run out of stuff to read. The plan goes for $12 per month after the free period ends and also includes a few thousand audiobooks.

Non-Kindle ereaders

Kobo Clara 2E

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Kobo Clara 2E Our favorite ereader overall is the Kobo Clara 2E. It features a warm front light, a waterproof build and responsive touch controls. Prime Day discounts bring it down to $120.

The Kobo Clara 2E is now $120 instead of $140. It’s our top pick in our ereader guide and doesn’t often go on sale. We like the textured back, crisp text and responsive touch controls. It’s also waterproof, ad-free and has a comfortable warm light for night reading. The Kobo store has millions of books and is easy to navigate and the Clara 2E makes it easy to borrow ebooks from your local library.

Kobo Libra 2

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Kobo Libra 2 Kobo’s Libra 2 ereader adds manual buttons to the side of a crisp, 7-inch screen housed in a waterproof device. Prime Day discounts bring the reader down to $170 instead of the usual $190.

Kobo’s answer to the Oasis, the Kobo Libra 2 is our favorite ereader with buttons and right now it’s $170 instead of $190, which is a $20 discount. It has a seven-inch screen and 32GB capacity and feels appropriately premium in your hand. The screen reorients quickly so you can use the page-turn buttons on any side and the waterproof build makes it ready for vacation.

Pocketbook Era

PocketBook Pocketbook Era E-Reader This was the most premium-feeling ereader we tried, but the on-board store is severely lacking. We only recommend this one if you already buy your ebooks from third party stores and are comfortable with uploading ePubs.

The Pocketbook Era is on sale for $189 instead of $199. It had one of the crispest displays and the most premium design of the ereaders we tried — but the Pocketbook store isn’t particularly useful. If you plan to upload your ebooks from third parties via ADE anyway, you may like the luxurious treatment your books get from the device.

