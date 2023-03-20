5G News
The best alternatives to YouTube

The best alternatives to YouTube

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
YouTube is by far the most popular video platform, with more than 2.6 billion users worldwide. The immense variety of audiovisual content and its different transmission alternatives are some of its main attractions.

The major YouTube alternatives also offer free content and try to differentiate themselves by focusing on specific topics.

However, it is not the only platform for watching videos on the Internet. Other YouTube-like services include Vimeo, Twitch, DTube, etc. The alternatives in the following selection can help you complement your repertoire of web pages to watch videos. And also to abstract yourself a bit from the restrictions that the platform often incorporates, owned by Google, which acquired it in 2006.

– DTube: Its main characteristic is that it is a decentralized web, as its name indicates. It is very similar to YouTube, only the fact that on DTube streamers receive payments in the Steem cryptocurrency varies. In addition, your metrics do not indicate the number of views of the video, but rather the amount you have earned in cryptocurrency.

Video platforms in 2023

– Vimeo: is one of the best alternatives on this list. On Vimeo you can find content very similar to what is on YouTube. However, this platform has always stood out for focusing on high-quality content. In addition, Vimeo was the first website of its kind to support high-definition videos. Today, it even allows 360º videos.

Video platforms similar to YouTube

–Utreon: Despite being one of the newer platforms in this selection, Utreon is a great alternative if you are looking for something less restrictive than YouTube. Additionally, content creators can fully migrate their YouTube libraries to their Utreon profile.

Competitive video platforms

–Twitch: without a doubt, one of the most popular today to share all kinds of content. As long as they are supported by this platform owned by Amazon. Perhaps it can be just as restrictive as YouTube, but its main attraction is live broadcasts. In that last point, Twitch has a huge advantage over the Google-owned service.

video systems

–Dailymotion: the most similar and great rival of YouTube since the beginning of both in 2005. Currently, Dailymotion has a repertoire made up of millions of videos on all kinds of topics. It also has fully personalized content suggestions.

YouTube competition

– VideosHub: This platform focuses, like YouTube in its early days, on short videos. In addition, VideosHub has a very simple interface that is extremely easy to navigate. You can choose between the videos with the most visits or use the category search panel.

video apps

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.