The best alternatives to WhatsApp Plus

Even though it had a large community of users, Plus has said goodbye forever. It is official news, one of the most downloaded mods made its absolute closure public this week. Now it’s time to look for new horizons, but don’t worry, just as WhatsApp has several excellent , the same goes for WhatsApp Plus.

WhatsApp Plus competitors offer almost all the improvements that this mod brought with it.

Soon we will give a list of the best mods that you can install on your Android mobile so you don’t miss the Plus platform. They fulfill everything they promise, so you will have an application full of useful and interesting functions.

– AeroWhatsApp: is focused on offering extreme customization of the app. You can change the color of the chats, icons, modify the spelling, create special rooms and much more. In addition, it works very fast, the performance is remarkably high.

– JiMODs: it has everything you need at your fingertips, it could be seen as a minimalist mod that aims to be as useful as possible. Its strong point is privacy, since you can hide chats, open secret rooms, have a hidden gallery, etc. Something that is striking is that it allows you to turn off all conversations without having to disconnect the mobile from the Internet.

– OGWhatsApp: this mod is made by GBWhatsApp developers themselves, which is good news. It has an immense number of visual themes to change the appearance, its main strength being that it offers the possibility of having up to three different accounts at the same time.

– SoulWhatsApp: It also has privacy as its protagonist, it is designed so that the user has each function as he sees fit. At no time will the app take control of the security protocols, something that is an advantage for many people.

–GBWhatsApp: for most it represents the best replacement for WhatsApp Plus. GB WhatsApp has everything you need, such as the ability to use two accounts, extensive customization that allows you to change anything you want, various security methods, among others.

