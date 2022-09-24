The Best Alternatives to the iPad Mini in 2022

- Advertisement -

Without a doubt, the ipad mini It is one of the most useful and productive tablets on the market. Therefore, it is one of the best options for students, it allows everything from drawing to editing various types of files. Likewise, if you don’t want to buy one, for whatever reason, the truth is that the market offers you a handful of that are very interesting and really functional.

The iPad Mini is a small, very powerful and competitive tablet, but there are other options that are also up to the task.

So if you’re looking for the ideal replacement for an iPad Mini, you’ve come to the right article. Next, we will give a list of the most profitable alternatives on the market. They are capable of doing any type of work without any problem, they will respond to each of your demands.

– Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4: a compact off-road tablet that will meet in various sections. A great point in favor is that it supports mobile data so you can have Internet anywhere. It should also be noted that autonomy is exceptional, it will give many hours of screen time. Also, the storage is expandable and the price is quite moderate.

– Fire HD 8 Plus (2022): If you do not want to spend a lot of money, this is one of the best options of the year, it is really affordable. For the rest, we can highlight that it is a very light tablet, its memory can be expanded and the battery offers around 12 hours of duration.

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: This model from the South Korean manufacturer stands out for having a panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is perfect for gaming. But that’s not all, it has Dex mode, a function that makes it possible to use the tablet as a laptop with multitasking applications.

– Samsung Galaxy ZFold 4: Although it is not a tablet, it can also function as one. It has a beautiful screen, perfect for viewing all kinds of content. Its utility is unique, since it can be a mobile and a tablet at the same time. To this we must add that it is a very powerful device with 12 GB of RAM, it will move any game and app no ​​matter how demanding it is.

– iPad Air (2022): if you like the iPadOS software, but not the iPad Mini, then this is the best option you have at your fingertips. It is a very fast tablet with an excellent screen and a battery that is a rock, does not drain and gives many hours of screen time. Likewise, the hardware is impeccable, a first-rate build without any flaws or erratic design.