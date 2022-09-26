The best alternatives to Microsoft Office for your mobile

- Advertisement -

offers all kinds of vital tools to create, edit, store and transmit information on computers. The best thing is that they are constantly adding new and useful features to the platform. But despite all the good things, we must not forget that there are also excellent to Microsoft Office on .

There are many free office suites on Android, all of them do a top notch job.

So if you want to have something other than Microsoft Office on your mobile, iOS or Android, you’ve come to the right article. Here we will say what are the best options today, those applications that are able to meet the expectations of the most demanding users.

– WPSOffice: It has great compatibility with all types of documents, various formats for spreadsheets, tools to generate presentations, it can read PDF files, among others. A great point in favor is that it makes it possible to share information directly through email, WhatsApp, Bluetooth, etc.

- Advertisement -

– Polaris Office: It stands out for having a minimalist, orderly and efficient interface. It works with various formats, PDF files will not be a headache. Something remarkable is that it has 1 GB of free cloud storage, something useful that will be useful to save specific information.

– Collaborate Office: a platform that has inspired its design in LibreOffice. The application is fully focused on productivity within the field of office automation. It constantly receives updates to improve its operation and the privacy of the system, it is very easy to use on Android.

- Advertisement -

– OfficeSuite: a very popular option with more than 100 million downloads in the Play Store. It has everything you need, a word processor, spreadsheets and software to make presentations in a practical and fast way. Includes PDF file viewing and cloud storage integration.

- Advertisement -

– Docs To Go: for many it is one of the best Microsoft Office alternatives on Android. Everything that is to open, edit and create documents will not be a problem, it is compatible with formats such as DOC, XLS and PPT. Other interesting functions are the table of contents, the ability to make comments, notes, multiple fonts, bullets, numbering, etc.

– Google Workspace Office Apps: It has many productive tools that are vital for anyone, such as Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Slides, among others. Best of all, each app is available on the Internet and can be used offline, which makes them even more useful and beneficial for the user.