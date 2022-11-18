The best alternatives to Microsoft Office for your mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Microsoft Office offers all sorts of vital tools for creating, editing, storing, and transmitting information on computers. The best thing is that they are constantly adding new and useful features to the platform. But despite all the good things, we must not forget that there are also excellent alternatives to Microsoft Office on mobile.

There are plenty of free office suites on Android, all of which do a top-notch job.

So, if you want to have something other than Microsoft Office on your mobile, iOS or Android, you have come to the right article. Here we will say what are the best options today, those applications that are able to meet the expectations of the most demanding users.

–WPSOffice: It has great compatibility with all types of documents, various formats for spreadsheets, tools to generate presentations, it can read PDF files, among others. A great point in favor is that it makes it possible to share the information directly through mail, WhatsApp, Bluetooth, etc.

– Polaris Office: It stands out for having a minimalist, orderly and efficient interface. It works with various formats, PDF files will not be a headache. Something remarkable is that it has 1 GB of free cloud storage, something useful that will be useful for saving specific information.

– Collaborate Office: a platform that has inspired its design in LibreOffice. The application is fully focused on productivity within the field of office automation. It constantly receives updates to improve its operation and the privacy of the system, it is very easy to use on Android.

– OfficeSuite: a very popular option with more than 100 million downloads in the Play Store. It has everything you need, a word processor, spreadsheets and software to make presentations in a practical and fast way. Includes PDF file viewing and cloud storage integration.

– Docs To Go: For many it is one of the best Microsoft Office alternatives on Android. Anything that involves opening, editing and creating documents will not be a problem, it is compatible with formats such as DOC, XLS and PPT. Other cool features include table of contents, commenting capabilities, notes, multiple fonts, bullets, numbering, etc.

– Google Workspace Office Apps: It has many productive tools that are vital for anyone, such as Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Slides, among others. Best of all, each app is available on the Internet and can be used offline, making it even more useful and beneficial to the user.