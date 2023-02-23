The best alternatives to Google Maps that protect privacy

- Advertisement -

With hundreds of millions of users able to squeeze its use with numerous tricks, Google Maps is one of the most popular navigation tools in the world, but it is also known for collecting large amounts of user location data, which can cause concern. for privacy.

Fortunately, there are several options available on the market that are more respectful of the privacy of user data, as is the case with those presented below.

-Apple Maps: Despite the fact that in its beginnings it made headlines due to its numerous failures, it is currently a very popular navigator that combines Apple technology with that of TomTom, a historical reference in GPS navigation. Regarding privacy, Apple Maps explains on its official website that it only collects personal information “sent through Ratings and photos or to report problems.” As a defect, it should be noted that as an app it is only available for Apple devices but through the DuckDuckGo search engine you can access its maps since it is based on this platform.

-OpenStreetMap: It is an open source platform that allows users to create and edit maps of the entire world. Unlike Google Maps, OpenStreetMap does not collect personal data from users, thus offering greater privacy. Also, this platform is known to be more accurate and detailed than other navigation tools.

-DuckDuckGo: Better known for its search engine and its browser, both focused on user privacy, its map tool is no exception. DuckDuckGo Maps uses OpenStreetMap data to offer an alternative to Google Maps while protecting user privacy. The platform does not collect personal information, does not use cookies, and does not track location.

-Here We Go: Navigation application that offers detailed maps of the whole world, along with real-time traffic information and public transport guides. The platform does not collect personal data from users and offers additional privacy options, such as the ability to use the service without an account.

-Mapbox: It is a mapping platform that offers an alternative to Google Maps that is more customizable and developer-oriented. The platform allows users to create their own custom maps and add data layers. Mapbox does not collect personal data from users and offers greater transparency in its privacy policy.

-Navmii GPS World: Combine artificial intelligence, crowdsourcing and open data to generate your maps. It is used by brands such as Jaguar, Shell or Land Rover. It collects personal data but, except as required by law, it does not share it with third parties.

-OsmAnd: Open source navigation application that uses data from OpenStreetMap. It does not collect personal data from users and offers additional privacy features, such as the ability to use the application without an Internet connection. It offers cool features like the ability to download maps of specific regions for offline use.

-Sygic: This Slovak company may not be well known but it was a pioneer in offering the possibility of GPS navigation from smartphones. It usually supplies its navigation tool to car fleets, and although there is a free version, only in its paid version can you access offline navigation, travel guides or TripAdvisor recommendations. Regarding privacy, it eliminates practically all the data collected in a period of time ranging from three months to three years.