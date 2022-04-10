MobileAndroidTech News

The best alternatives to Google Docs for Android

By: Brian Adam

Google Docs is the default document editor for most Android phones on the market. This is constantly updated to offer a better user experience. For example, they recently reported that they will add suggestions to improve the quality of the texts. However, for many people this platform is not comfortable and that is why we will present the best Google Docs alternatives of this 2022.

Docs strikes a good balance between ease of use and functionality, it’s the most convenient way to access a document.

Despite the good features that Google Docs has, the truth is that it is not perfect. There are several open source or more powerful alternatives that offer remarkable performance, in addition to being very complete. They offer full support, which is ideal for the world of office automation.

Collaborate Office: It is an open source application that has been created in LibreOffice, thanks to this it offers a large number of functions. The interface is a bit clunky, but it’s functional and puts everything at your fingertips. It is under active development and has a public bug tracker.

– ONLYOFFICE Documents: This is a simplified document editor with a lot of features. The best thing is that its interface is very well designed to be 100% intuitive. It should be noted that cloud storage is private, something that makes it easier to control the stored data.

– Zoho Writer: the creators of this application have taken Google Docs as a source of inspiration. The platform is minimalist, useful and very easy to use. It has interesting additions such as chat conversation-style comments to facilitate collaboration between several people.

– DropboxPaper– This is one of the best Google Docs alternatives because it is very well optimized. It is an easy-to-use application, its main objective is that the collaboration of several individuals in a document is something simple and practical. Dropbox Paper makes sharing files fast and simple.

–Polaris Office: It is an editor with very interesting features, such as its own cloud storage option, linking to various office automation platforms and more. Its only negative aspect is that the interface is a bit cluttered.

– Microsoft Word– Logically, this is for many of the best Google Docs alternatives. It has all the important functions to edit a document correctly. Also, the interface is very easy to use because everything is at hand, there won’t be any annoying limitations.

