The best alternative to YouTube to watch music videos comes to Android TV and Google TV

By: Brian Adam

There is no doubt that YouTube is one of the best platforms for viewing music videos. And when it comes to playing a video clip on your TV or player with Android TV, the most used option was Google’s solution. Although very soon things will change.

More than anything because the platform Vevo has announced in an official statement that they have just launched their official application for devices with Google TV or Android TV. In this way, you can now install the Vevo app to enjoy its music videos.

As the company has indicated, evo will be available on devices with the Android TV operating system in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico and Brazil, so the global presence of Vevo on smart TVs is going to increase exponentially.

"We have different ideals": Cynthia Klitbo's daughter apologized to her mother after calling her homophobic and classist

The Vevo app for Android TV will allow you to enjoy its music videos

“Music videos are not only incredibly popular, but they are powerful and highly engaging content for advertising because of the deep emotional connections they forge with the viewer. They can be deeply personal, but they have mass appeal. The Vevo app offers Advertisers the opportunity to appear alongside some of the most beloved and iconic music videos With support for the Android TV operating system, brands can access more inventory and more viewers, especially difficult consumers to reach, such as cord-cutters, cord-breakers and younger demographics who don’t watch traditional TV,” explains McGurn, President of Sales and Distribution for Vevo.

Furthermore, he adds that Google’s operating system is one of the most important means of international distribution for Vevo, since it has a high global audience, with manufacturers such as Sony, TCL or Philips betting on Android TV or Google TV. And Vevo wants to take the opportunity to bet on this alternative to YouTube.

To say that Vevo’s app for TVs combines online programming with search functions, so you will be able to find video clips of all genres, offering a format in the purest Pluto TV style so that you can enjoy the best songs from the 80s, 90s and later. In addition, the app is completely free, so don’t hesitate to try it on your television or multimedia player with Android TV.

The best alternative to YouTube to watch music videos comes to Android TV and Google TV

