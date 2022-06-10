The best alarm clock apps for Android

Android has a large number of applications that fulfill all kinds of functions, whether it is to entertain or perform a specific task. For example, it offers many mobile launchers, it has apps to make animations, it has Torrent platforms to download content, and more.

Google Play Store provides multiple options in the alarm clock section.

As we say, there is everything, even for one of the worst moments of the day: when the alarm clock rings. In this article you will find the best alarm clock appsextremely useful, and that will become your best allies because they have qualities that go beyond getting you out of bed:

– Early Rise Alarm Clock: It has been designed so that you can get up calmly. Instead of making a loud sound, the alarm uses natural and meditative audio to make the process pleasant and non-invasive. There are several audios that serve different purposes, such as relaxing, de-stressing or controlling anxiety.

– Alarm Clock Beyond: is an application that offers motivational words to people who find it difficult to get out of bed. It has a wide range of options to start the day, be it with music, online radio, a specific playlist, etc. It also has the ability to play voice audio and implement math challenges to turn off the sound.

– Alarm Clock Xtreme: We have come to one of the best alarm clock apps due to the customization it offers. The alarm can be turned off by touching the screen or shaking the mobile, it also allows you to configure a puzzle to deactivate the sound. It has planning tools to synchronize the alarm with the calendar.

– Alarmy: it will prevent you from easily snooze the alarm. You will have to do a series of missions so that the audio turns off, it has mathematical problems, puzzles and even a series of physical exercises.

– Sleep Cycle: This alarm will track the quality of your sleep, for this it will use the microphone of the mobile. Gradually, the app will know your cycle and will wake you up when you are in the lightest phase of it. Likewise, it offers graphs and statistics to help improve sleep.