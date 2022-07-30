The best adventure games for Android mobiles

- Advertisement -

It is not necessary to have a console to enjoy excellent video . Now mobile phones have the ability to provide competent titles in every way. They have great horror games, they have an attractive catalog of RPG titles, there are also open world video games, and more. Now let’s take a look at the best gamesa genre that has many fans under its belt.

Adventure games offer a great journey full of adrenaline, fun and a well-told story.

We will give a list of the best titles that you can download right now. The variety in this genre is considerable, you will have the opportunity to try one of a kind indie games up to the typical AAA ones that offer a first level experience.

– Thimbleweed Park: is a fresh video game with gameplay like the old days. It offers many challenges and the plot has a touch of humor very well worked. It is a game that pays homage to the “X-Files” series. The controls on mobile are well laid out so there won’t be any issues with them.

– Sky: Children of the Light: opens the possibility of exploring a strange world while the player is in charge of reconstructing the history of evolution. It has a lot of missions and the online service is very well taken care of, the same with the updates made to optimize the title.

– 80 Days: You have to play the role of the assistant of a rich man who travels the world. The goal is to make a series of plans that allow the millionaire to travel the earth in an estimated time of 80 days. It will be up to the player to choose the destinations, where to shop and more.

– Machinarium: the artistic section makes it one of the best adventure games for Android. It has challenging puzzles that need patience, intelligence and cold blood to pass the level. We can describe it as a challenge full of unique situations and a memorable story.

– Layton: Curious Village in HD: the mechanics are simple, but addictive. The player embarks on a series of adventures in which he must search for clues to solve all kinds of puzzles. It is perfectly designed and is a delight to the eye thanks to the artistic section.

– Oxenfree: it’s a low-key video game, but that’s not a bad thing. The title is set in the 1980s when a group of friends accidentally frees a ghost. The objective is to discover how to lock up the specter by traveling through a mysterious island full of enigmas.