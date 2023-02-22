The best 5G mobiles [2023]

- Advertisement -

Now it is easy to find a phone with 5G technology because it has become popular in several countries around the world. The market offers multiple interesting models that will prove to be an exceptional purchase, since several of them are the best 5G mobiles today, they have power to spare to run any app and game.

5G phones download content faster and have lower latency, making them a great option to consider.

So, if you plan to get one of the best 5G mobiles on the market, here we will give a list of the most competitive models. It will not matter which one you opt for because the smartphone will do everything you ask of it and more, it will be a true flagship and battery consumption will not become a headache.

– Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: It is one of the most powerful terminals that you can buy today due to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a processor that is faster than that of the iPhone 14. It has a battery life that is close to 13 hours of screen and the main camera reaches 200 MP, a real outrage.

– iPhone 14 Pro Max: For many, the mobile with the best cameras you can buy, the 48 MP lens is a remarkable performer. The photos are full of details and their processing borders on perfect. The autonomy is also very solid, able to get through a day of use without problems. The dynamic island is useful and has tools that are productive.

–Google Pixel 7 Pro: compatible with most 5G networks available around the world, although its main attraction is the cameras. The captures it takes are almost a carbon copy of reality, the color representation is balanced and night photography is efficient, it is enough to mention that the camera is up to the iPhone 14.

– Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: made for those who are looking for something different. It is a foldable mobile, light, thin and comfortable, it will suffice to fold it so that it fits easily in any pocket. Battery life is good and it has a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

–OnePlus 11: The Chinese manufacturer has returned in style with a competitive high-end phone. Its strengths are good autonomy, its price of 700 euros and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Logically, the cameras have improved significantly. The photos they take do live up to what is expected of a smartphone of this type.

–Google Pixel 6a: It is an economical mobile with first-class performance that has 5G. Inside the Google Pixel 6a is a Google-made Tensor chip that won’t give you trouble playing games and opening apps. But the best thing is that its dual camera will give you images that have nothing to envy from a high-end smartphone.