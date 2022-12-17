The best 4K monitors for gaming

- Advertisement -

The 4K monitors They are made to achieve better image quality when playing. Suffice it to mention that it is a screen with 8.3 million pixels, which means that games will look sharper and more realistic than ever. Now, when we talk about monitors, resolution isn’t everything, you also have to think about refresh rate and response time.

There are a lot of 4K monitors on the market that are specially designed for gaming, the performance is top notch.

So when there are so many 4K monitors available, it’s hard to find the right one (similar to what happens with the best gaming phones). For this reason, here we will give a list of the most competitive models that currently exist, those that are made to offer professional performance.

– Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ: a 32-inch monitor that stands out for having a rich and vibrant color representation. This is improved by the implementation of HDR, which creates excellent contrast. The image is very detailed and the build quality of the equipment is remarkable. It also reaches 155 Hz and is compatible with FreeSync and G-Sync.

– Dell G3223Q: designed to play any title smoothly on its 32-inch screen. Which has a professional-level color accuracy that activates as soon as the equipment is turned on. Its response time is 1 ms and the refresh rate reaches 144 Hz.

– Philips Momentum 279M1RV: The main quality of this monitor is the sharpness of the image that generates magnificent contrasts with HDR. The 27-inch IPS panel does a perfect job with rendering colors, it also has 144 Hz and a 1 ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync.

– Acer Predator XB273K: It has a good value for money without leaving anything aside. The refresh rate is 144 Hz and it has no issues with blurring. It also has HDR, the response time is 4 ms and it works perfectly with G-Sync.

– Gigabyte Aorus FV43U: We come to a monitor that is committed to a large 43-inch screen. It is ideal for those who play all types of titles, not just competitive games. Despite the size of its panel, it has 144 Hz, a response time of 1 ms and FreeSync. In addition, the image quality is good, the same with the work done by the HDR.