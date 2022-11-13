The best 4G smartwatches of 2022

- Advertisement -

4G LTE connection in a smartwatch is an extremely useful function that will give the user the freedom that he has always been looking for. This is a characteristic of the best smart watches, since it allows the device to connect to the Internet at any time. This is perfect for listening to music, calling, activating emergency functions, and more.

A smartwatch with a 4G LTE network will not depend on a mobile phone to connect to the Internet, it can stand on its own.

Currently, there are many smartwatches on the market that are compatible with mobile data, but what are the best smartwatches? Those that have top-level performance. Next, we will review the most competent models of today.

– Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE: it may be the best choice for those who love to exercise. It has a large number of functions for training and monitoring the person’s health. It also has a very good autonomy and records physical activity live to offer detailed statistics.

– Galaxy Watch 4: it is a reliable watch that can do all kinds of tasks. It has everything you need to use it daily, you can answer messages, install various apps, listen to music and manage it from the smartwatch panel, its design is elegant and resistant, it has Wear OS 3, etc.

– Apple Watch Series 8: It has a screen that achieves a very high brightness, which is perfect for outdoors. It is in the ability to take the temperature of the skin, report on the fertility cycle, track accurate sleep, etc. You can make and receive calls, send messages, stream music, and more.

– Google Pixel Watch: This watch stands out for having a quality construction with a modern and sober design. It offers full access to the Fitbit ecosystem and the Wear OS experience is clean, there’s no pesky customization layer. The performance is remarkable, it stands out for being fluid, free of slowdowns or unexpected failures.

– Apple Watch SE2: a cheaper version of the Apple Watch that has the always useful Apple ecosystem. In addition, all the important tools are present, such as Walkie-Talkie, calls and messages, and content streaming. The watch only lacks the blood oxygen and skin temperature sensor and ECG.