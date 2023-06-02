HomeTech NewsThe Best 3-Month CD Rates for June 2023: up to 5.15% APY

The Best 3-Month CD Rates for June 2023: up to 5.15% APY

63e65ec327e5db0018ef1595.jpeg
63e65ec327e5db0018ef1595.jpeg
Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The national average APY (Annual Percentage Yield) on a 3-month CD is 0.62% APY. However, some of the best online banks offer up to 5.15% APY for a 3-month CD right now. Here are our recommendations for the best 3-month CDs. 

SaveBetter Ponce Bank 3 Month CD

  • TAGS


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

5.15%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1

SaveBetter Ponce Bank 3 Month CD

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

5.15%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1

The Best 3-month CD Rates

These are our picks for the best 3-month CD rates. Our top picks for CDs are protected by FDIC or NCUA insurance. Although Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank have recently been shut down, keep in mind money is safe at a federally insured financial institution.  When a financial institution is federally insured, up to $250,000 per depositor is secure in a bank account.

Compare 3-month CDs

SaveBetter Ponce Bank 3 Month CD

Ponce Bank 3 Month CD

3.75/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

5.15%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1

SaveBetter Ponce Bank 3 Month CD

Ponce Bank 3 Month CD

3.75/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

5.15%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1


Ponce Bank 3 Month CD

SaveBetter Ponce Bank 3 Month CD

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

5.15%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
Newtek Bank Newtek Bank 3 Month CD

Newtek Bank 3 Month CD

3.75/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.60%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$2,500

Newtek Bank Newtek Bank 3 Month CD

Newtek Bank 3 Month CD

3.75/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.60%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$2,500


Newtek Bank 3 Month CD

Newtek Bank Newtek Bank 3 Month CD

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.60%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$2,500

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Alliant Credit Union Alliant 3 Month Certificate

Alliant 3 Month Certificate

4/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

Alliant Credit Union Alliant 3 Month Certificate

Alliant 3 Month Certificate

4/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000


Alliant 3 Month Certificate

Alliant Credit Union Alliant 3 Month Certificate

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
America First Credit Union America First Credit Union 3 Month Certificate

America First Credit Union 3 Month Certificate

4/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$500

America First Credit Union America First Credit Union 3 Month Certificate

America First Credit Union 3 Month Certificate

4/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$500


America First Credit Union 3 Month Certificate

America First Credit Union America First Credit Union 3 Month Certificate

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$500

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Bank of America Bank of America 3 Year Fixed Term CD

Bank of America 3 Year Fixed Term CD

3.25/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

Bank of America Bank of America 3 Year Fixed Term CD

Bank of America 3 Year Fixed Term CD

3.25/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

Bank of America, Member FDIC


Bank of America 3 Year Fixed Term CD

Bank of America Bank of America 3 Year Fixed Term CD

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

Pros & Cons
Highlights
TIAA Bank TIAA Basic 3 Month CD

TIAA Basic 3 Month CD

4/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.00%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

TIAA Bank TIAA Basic 3 Month CD

TIAA Basic 3 Month CD

4/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.00%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000


TIAA Basic 3 Month CD

TIAA Bank TIAA Basic 3 Month CD

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.00%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
Chase Chase 3 Month CD

Chase 3 Month CD

3.5/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (varies by location)


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

Chase Chase 3 Month CD

Chase 3 Month CD

3.5/5

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (varies by location)


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000


Chase 3 Month CD

Chase Chase 3 Month CD

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (varies by location)


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
Expert Advice on Choosing the Best 3-month CD

To learn more about what makes a good CD and how to choose the best fit, Insider consulted four experts:

PFI Banking Expert Panel that includes: Tania Brown, Roger Ma, Sophia Acevedo, and Mykail James

Insider



Here’s what they had to say about CDs. (Some text may be lightly edited for clarity.)

How do you choose a bank or credit union?

“You want to make sure it’s FDIC insured,” says Brown. For people using credit unions, the insurance comes from the NCUA. Next, she advises, consider the banking experience you want to have. “Do you like walking into a bank? Well, then you need someone local. Do you just not care if you ever see your bank? Then you’re okay online. Do you write checks? Do you not write checks?” Think through how your experience with that institution would be before you make that decision.

Acevedo recommends factoring in account costs when you’re envisioning your experience with a bank or credit union. “For example,” she says, “some banks have accounts that charge monthly service fees. I would look to see what the requirements are for waiving the monthly service fee and whether I think I could feasibly meet those requirements each month.” Or if she was searching for an interest-earning bank account, she would make sure it pays a higher interest rate than the average bank account.

How long should you leave money in a CD?

“I would think about when you need the money and then compare that with what the prevailing CD rates are,” says Ma. Then, he continues, consider what makes sense not only from a financial perspective, but from your own personal timing perspective. If the rates are highest on a 2-year CD but you need the money in six months, don’t sacrifice your plans for interest.

Your plans are important to the CD term you choose, says James. “I believe in having a plan for whatever the funds are,” she says. “If it’s supposed to be a house fund, and you want to wait for another two years to buy a house, that’s what you should be thinking of when you want to have this money.”

Methodology: How Did We Select the Best 3-month CDs?

At Personal Finance Insider, we strive to help smart people make the best decisions with their money. We understand that “best” is often subjective, however, so in addition to highlighting the clear benefits of a financial product or account — a high APY, for example — we outline the limitations, too.

We researched to find over 20 banks and credit unions that offered 3-month CDs. Then, we reviewed each institution to find the most-well rounded banking options. For each account, we compared the minimum opening deposits, early withdrawal penalties, and interest rates. We also used our CD rates methodology, reviewing the overall banking experience at each bank by assessing customer support availability, mobile app ratings, and ethics.

3-month CD FAQs

A 3-month CD is a type of short-term CD. Generally, CDs offer a fixed interest rate. This means your rate will stay the same for the entire term.

Let’s say you have a 3-month CD that pays 4.50% APY. You’ll earn 4.50% for the entire three months. Usually, you’ll only be able to make a deposit when you open your account. You also won’t be able to access your money before the CD reaches maturity without paying a penalty. 

Deciding between a 3-month, 1-year, or 5-year CD will likely depend on the timeline for your goals. If you’ll need access to your money relatively soon, you may prefer a short-term CD over a long-term CD. You might consider CD laddering if you don’t want to deposit all your money in a particular CD. 

Most financial institutions pay higher rates on high-yield savings accounts than on 3-month CDs. However, there may be exceptions, so you’ll want to double-check rates at a particular bank just to be sure. Your decision may also depend on when you’ll need to access your money. CDs have early withdrawal penalties, while savings accounts do not. You can also continuously add money to your savings account, whereas most CDs do not allow you to make additional deposits after opening an account. 

Similar to a high-yield savings account, money market accounts have variable interest rates. You may prefer a money market account if rates are rising, but a CD if rates are dropping. You might also have a money market account over a CD if you want quick access to your money. 

A CD is typically considered a type of savings account. It’s generally a low-risk place to keep your money because your potential for losses and gains is limited. If you need to access your money in three months and want a guaranteed rate of return, a 3-month CD is a better choice than a different type of investment account. But if you want to take more risks with your money, you may want to invest in the stock market. 

Compare our top picks for 3-month CDs

Competitive interest rate

Competitive interest rate

Competitive interest rate

Low minimum opening deposit

Competitive interest rate; variety of terms

Competitive interest rate

Competitive interest rate; variety of terms

0.01% to 4.00% (varies by location)

Start saving


On Newtek Bank’s site. Newtek Bank, FDIC Insured.

Ponce Bank 3 Month CD

Why it stands out: Through SaveBetter, you can use one platform to find, fund, and manage multiple high-yield savings accounts and CDs from over 20 banks and credit unions. Currently, the Ponce Bank 3 Month CD is the highest yielding 3-month CD on SaveBetter. That said, there are also other 3-month CDs on SaveBetter that pay more than the national average.

APY for a 3-month term: 5.15% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 90 days of simple interest

What to look out for: You might prefer one of our other top picks if you would rather open a CD directly with a bank. You also can’t get a checking account with SaveBetter, so it may not be the best option if you want to do all your banking with one company.

SaveBetter Review

Newtek Bank 3 Month CD

Why it stands out: Anyone in the US can open a CD online with Newtek Bank. Its 3-month CD stands out for its competitive interest rate.

Newtek Bank also offers business checking and savings accounts, as well as a personal high-yield savings account. You’ll need to sign up for a waitlist for the personal high-yield savings account, though, because it isn’t currently available to new customers.

APY for a 3-month term: 4.60% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 90 days of simple interest

What to look out for:  Newtek Bank CDs have a steep minimum opening deposit of $2,500. If you’d like to open a CD with less money upfront, you may prefer one of the other institutions on our list. 

Alliant 3 Month Certificate

Why it stands out: If you’re comfortable with banking online, Alliant Credit Union is a strong choice for CDs. It 3-month and 6-month terms, in particular, offer high interest rates.

APY for a 3-month term: 4.50% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: Up to 90 days of interest

What to look out for: Credit unions require you to become a member to open an account. The easiest way to become a member is to join Foster Care to Success. Alliant will cover the $5 joining fee.

Alliant Credit Union Review

America First Credit Union 3 Month Certificate

Why it stands out: America First Credit Union is a financial institution with branches in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah. America First Credit Union has a variety of terms with high interest rates.

APY for a 3-month term: 4.50% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 60 days of interest

What to look out for: Credit unions require membership to open bank accounts. You may join America First Credit Union if you live, work, worship, or volunteer in an Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, or Utah county on this list. If you have a family member or spouse that’s a current member, you’re also eligible.

To become a member, you must also open an America First Credit Union Share Savings Account

America First Credit Union Review

Bank of America 3 Month Fixed Term CD

Why it stands out: If you’d like to be part of a large brick-and-mortar financial institution, Bank of America might be an appealing option. A Bank of America 3 Month Fixed Term CD offers a competitive interest rate right now.

APY for a 3-month term: 4.00% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 90 days of interest

What to look out for: Bank of America Fixed Term CDs range from 28 days to 10 years, but not all pay competitive rates. Its 3-month, 4-month, and 5-month fixed-rate CD terms have high rates, but the rest pay 0.03% APY.

Bank of America also has Featured CDs which pay 0.05% to 4.50% APY. Featured CDs are available in 7-month, 10-month, 13-month, 25-month, and 27-month terms and will turn into a Fixed Term CD for the same term after maturity.

Bank of America CD Review

TIAA Basic 3 Month CD

Why it stands out: TIAA Bank offers a competitive interest rate for a 3-month term. It also has low early withdrawal penalties. 

APY for a 3-month term: 4.00% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 22 days of interest

What to look out for: While the minimum opening deposit for TIAA Bank CDs is on par with other banks, there are other financial institutions on our list that have more lenient opening requirements. 

TIAA Bank Review

Chase 3 Month CD

Why it stands out: Chase is another good option if you’re looking for a national bank with competitive rates on a short-term CD. You can earn between 2.00% to 4.00% APY on a 3-month CD (depending on your balance) if you qualify for a relationship rate. To get a relationship rate, you must have a linked Chase personal checking account. 

APY for a 3-month term: 0.01% to 4.00% (varies by location) APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 90 days of interest

What to look out for: If you don’t have a Chase checking account, you’ll likely prefer another financial institution. The standard rate for Chase CDs is 0.01% APY. 

Chase CD Review

Other 3-month CDs We Considered

We looked at other 3-month CDs, as well. Our top picks stood out because they had appealing features, like higher interest rates, lower minimum opening deposits, or lower early withdrawal penalties. While the accounts listed below weren’t among our picks, you still might consider one of these options.

Bank Trustworthiness and BBB Ratings

We’ve compared each company’s Better Business Bureau score. The BBB grades businesses based on factors like responses to customer complaints, honesty in advertising, and transparency about business practices. A strong BBB score doesn’t guarantee you’ll have a great relationship with a bank, though. You may still want to read online reviews and ask friends and family about their experiences with any bank you’re considering.

Here is each company’s score:

SaveBetter has an A rating because it has received 23 complaints on the BBB website. TIAA has a B rating because it has failed to respond to one customer complaint on the BBB website.

Bank of America, Chase, and TIAA have been involved in recent public settlements.

In 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau charged Bank of America for freezing customers’ accounts because its automatic fraud filter incorrectly detected fraud on accounts. The CFPB claimed that the bank made it difficult for customers to un-freeze their accounts.

In 2020, the Department of Justice charged Bank of America when it accused the bank of unfairly denying home loans to adults with disabilities, even though they qualified for loans. Bank of America paid around $300,000 total to people who were refused loans.

In 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Co. paid the Department of Justice $920 million in a settlement that said the bank was involved in wrongful trading. 

In the same year, the US Department of Labor also required Chase to pay $800,000 in back wages in a settlement that accused the bank of underpaying women. 

In 2021, TIAA was required to pay $97 million in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the settlement, the SEC said the bank failed to disclose conflicts of interest to customers that were part of employer-sponsored retirement plans.

Sophia Acevedo, CEPF

Banking Reporter

Evelyn He

Compliance Associate

Evelyn He is a compliance associate at Insider who supports the Personal Finance Insider team. Personal Finance Insider is Insider’s personal finance section that incorporates affiliate and commerce partnerships into the news, insights, and advice about money that Insider readers already know and love.
The compliance team’s mission is to provide readers with stories that are fact-checked and current, so they can make informed financial decisions. The team also works to minimize risk for partners by making sure language is clear, precise, and fully compliant with regulatory and partner marketing guidelines that align with the editorial team.
Before joining Insider, she served in various legal and compliance roles in different industries, including the legal and pharmaceutical industries.   
Evelyn obtained her M.S. degree in Marketing at Boston University in 2022. Prior to combining and consolidating her knowledge of law and business, she spent one year finishing 1L courses at Suffolk University Law School to further her legal knowledge. She has also completed MBA business law courses while working on her Bachelor of Business Administration in Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. 
Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her 14-year-old Shih Tzu named Money, and her 4-year-old Bichon named Tibber.


Top Offers From Our Partners

