The Best 3-Month CD Rates for June 2023: up to 5.15% APY

- Advertisement -

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The national average APY (Annual Percentage Yield) on a 3-month CD is 0.62% APY. However, some of the best online banks offer up to 5.15% APY for a 3-month CD right now. Here are our recommendations for the best 3-month CDs.



Ponce Bank 3 Month CD





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

5.15%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Accounts pay high interest rates Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Open accounts you might not be able access outside of SaveBetter Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Minimum opening requirements are often lower than if you opened an account directly with a bank Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No checking accounts or business accounts Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Only way to deposit or withdraw money is by connecting to an external account Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No mobile app Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Can’t connect to third-party budgeting apps, like Mint Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. SaveBetter is an online marketplace that partners with banks to offer competitive rates

Offers high-yield savings accounts, money market accounts, CDs, and no-penalty CDs

Filter your search by institution, or by type of institution (e.g., minority-led, family-owned, or supports small business)

Interest is compounded daily and paid monthly

Deposits are federally insured by the FDIC and NCUA Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

A 3-month CD is a short-term CD. It isn’t as common as 6-month or 1-year CD terms, though, so you might not find it at all banks or credit unions. If you’re also interested in other term lengths, check out our overall best CD rates guide.

The Best 3-month CD Rates

These are our picks for the best 3-month CD rates. Our top picks for CDs are protected by FDIC or NCUA insurance. Although Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank have recently been shut down, keep in mind money is safe at a federally insured financial institution. When a financial institution is federally insured, up to $250,000 per depositor is secure in a bank account.

Compare 3-month CDs





Ponce Bank 3 Month CD 3.75 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

5.15%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1





Ponce Bank 3 Month CD 3.75 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

5.15%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1



Ponce Bank 3 Month CD





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

5.15%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Accounts pay high interest rates Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Open accounts you might not be able access outside of SaveBetter Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Minimum opening requirements are often lower than if you opened an account directly with a bank Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No checking accounts or business accounts Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Only way to deposit or withdraw money is by connecting to an external account Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No mobile app Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Can’t connect to third-party budgeting apps, like Mint Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. SaveBetter is an online marketplace that partners with banks to offer competitive rates

Offers high-yield savings accounts, money market accounts, CDs, and no-penalty CDs

Filter your search by institution, or by type of institution (e.g., minority-led, family-owned, or supports small business)

Interest is compounded daily and paid monthly

Deposits are federally insured by the FDIC and NCUA Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Newtek Bank 3 Month CD 3.75 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.60%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$2,500





Newtek Bank 3 Month CD 3.75 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.60%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$2,500



Newtek Bank 3 Month CD





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.60%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$2,500 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. High interest rate Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Standard early withdrawal penalty Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $2,500 minimum opening deposit Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. For a 3 month CD term, the early withdrawal penalty is 90 days of simple interest

Interest is compounded daily and deposited monthly

FDIC insured





Alliant 3 Month Certificate 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000





Alliant 3 Month Certificate 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000



Alliant 3 Month Certificate





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Low-to-standard early withdrawal penalties Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Interest compounded monthly, not daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,000 minimum deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No terms over 5 years Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Several ways to become a member; the easiest is to join Foster Care to Success (Alliant will cover your $5 membership fee)

Terms ranging from 3 months to 5 years

Early withdrawal penalty is dividends for the number of days the certificate is open. Up to 90 days dividends for terms of 17 months or less; up to 120 days dividends for terms of 18-23 months; up to 180 days interest for terms of 24 months or more; 7 days dividends if you withdraw during the 7-day grace period, even though no interest has accumulated yet

Interest compounded monthly

Federally insured by the NCUA Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





America First Credit Union 3 Month Certificate 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500





America First Credit Union 3 Month Certificate 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500



America First Credit Union 3 Month Certificate





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. $500 opening deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Low early withdrawal penalties Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No terms over 5 years Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Interest compounded monthly, not daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Membership restricted to certain counties in the West Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Membership restricted to certain parts of the West

Term lengths ranging from 3 months to 5 years

Early withdrawal penalty of 60 days interest for terms of 12 months or less; 180 days interest for terms over 12 months

Interest compounded monthly and paid monthly

Federally insured by the NCUA





Bank of America 3 Year Fixed Term CD 3.25 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000





Bank of America 3 Year Fixed Term CD 3.25 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Bank of America, Member FDIC



Bank of America 3 Year Fixed Term CD





Bank of America, Member FDIC Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Terms from 28 days to 10 years Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Access to over 4,200 branches and 16,000 ATMs Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Low APY Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Interested is compounded monthly, not daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,000 opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. High early withdrawal penalties Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Access to over 4,200 branches and 16,000 ATMs

Terms ranging from 28 days to 10 years

Early withdrawal penalties are as follows: the greater of all interest earned or 7 days interest on the amount withdrawn for terms under 90 days; 90 days interest for terms over 90 days and under 12 months; 180 days interest for terms of 12 months to under 60 months; 365 days interest on terms of 60 months or more

Interest compounded monthly and paid monthly

FDIC insured





TIAA Basic 3 Month CD 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.00%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000





TIAA Basic 3 Month CD 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.00%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000



TIAA Basic 3 Month CD





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.00%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Interest compounds daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,000 minimum deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No term over 5 years Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Standard-to-high early withdrawal penalties Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Bank online; 125 TIAA offices in the US

Term lengths ranging from 3 months to 5 years

Early withdrawal penalties ranging from 22 days to 456 days simple interest

Interest compounded daily, paid monthly

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Chase 3 Month CD 3.5 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (varies by location)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000





Chase 3 Month CD 3.5 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (varies by location)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000



Chase 3 Month CD





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (varies by location)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. CD terms up to 10 years Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Compounds interest daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Low APY Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,000 opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. You must have a checking or savings account to open a CD online Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn a relationship rate of 4.00% APY with $100,000 + balance and an eligible linked Chase checking account

Early withdrawal penalties ranging from 90 to 365 days interest

All balances and terms earn a standard rate of 0.01% APY

You can only open a CD online if you already have a Chase checking or savings account, otherwise visit a branch

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

Expert Advice on Choosing the Best 3-month CD

To learn more about what makes a good CD and how to choose the best fit, Insider consulted four experts:

Insider





Here’s what they had to say about CDs. (Some text may be lightly edited for clarity.)

How do you choose a bank or credit union?

“You want to make sure it’s FDIC insured,” says Brown. For people using credit unions, the insurance comes from the NCUA. Next, she advises, consider the banking experience you want to have. “Do you like walking into a bank? Well, then you need someone local. Do you just not care if you ever see your bank? Then you’re okay online. Do you write checks? Do you not write checks?” Think through how your experience with that institution would be before you make that decision.

Acevedo recommends factoring in account costs when you’re envisioning your experience with a bank or credit union. “For example,” she says, “some banks have accounts that charge monthly service fees. I would look to see what the requirements are for waiving the monthly service fee and whether I think I could feasibly meet those requirements each month.” Or if she was searching for an interest-earning bank account, she would make sure it pays a higher interest rate than the average bank account.

How long should you leave money in a CD?

“I would think about when you need the money and then compare that with what the prevailing CD rates are,” says Ma. Then, he continues, consider what makes sense not only from a financial perspective, but from your own personal timing perspective. If the rates are highest on a 2-year CD but you need the money in six months, don’t sacrifice your plans for interest.

Your plans are important to the CD term you choose, says James. “I believe in having a plan for whatever the funds are,” she says. “If it’s supposed to be a house fund, and you want to wait for another two years to buy a house, that’s what you should be thinking of when you want to have this money.”

Methodology: How Did We Select the Best 3-month CDs?

At Personal Finance Insider, we strive to help smart people make the best decisions with their money. We understand that “best” is often subjective, however, so in addition to highlighting the clear benefits of a financial product or account — a high APY, for example — we outline the limitations, too.

We researched to find over 20 banks and credit unions that offered 3-month CDs. Then, we reviewed each institution to find the most-well rounded banking options. For each account, we compared the minimum opening deposits, early withdrawal penalties, and interest rates. We also used our CD rates methodology, reviewing the overall banking experience at each bank by assessing customer support availability, mobile app ratings, and ethics.

3-month CD FAQs

A 3-month CD is a type of short-term CD. Generally, CDs offer a fixed interest rate. This means your rate will stay the same for the entire term.

Let’s say you have a 3-month CD that pays 4.50% APY. You’ll earn 4.50% for the entire three months. Usually, you’ll only be able to make a deposit when you open your account. You also won’t be able to access your money before the CD reaches maturity without paying a penalty.

Deciding between a 3-month, 1-year, or 5-year CD will likely depend on the timeline for your goals. If you’ll need access to your money relatively soon, you may prefer a short-term CD over a long-term CD. You might consider CD laddering if you don’t want to deposit all your money in a particular CD.

Most financial institutions pay higher rates on high-yield savings accounts than on 3-month CDs. However, there may be exceptions, so you’ll want to double-check rates at a particular bank just to be sure. Your decision may also depend on when you’ll need to access your money. CDs have early withdrawal penalties, while savings accounts do not. You can also continuously add money to your savings account, whereas most CDs do not allow you to make additional deposits after opening an account.

Similar to a high-yield savings account, money market accounts have variable interest rates. You may prefer a money market account if rates are rising, but a CD if rates are dropping. You might also have a money market account over a CD if you want quick access to your money.

A CD is typically considered a type of savings account. It’s generally a low-risk place to keep your money because your potential for losses and gains is limited. If you need to access your money in three months and want a guaranteed rate of return, a 3-month CD is a better choice than a different type of investment account. But if you want to take more risks with your money, you may want to invest in the stock market.

Compare our top picks for 3-month CDs Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Competitive interest rate Competitive interest rate Competitive interest rate Low minimum opening deposit Competitive interest rate; variety of terms Competitive interest rate Competitive interest rate; variety of terms 0.01% to 4.00% (varies by location) Start saving

On Newtek Bank’s site. Newtek Bank, FDIC Insured.



Why it stands out: Through SaveBetter, you can use one platform to find, fund, and manage multiple high-yield savings accounts and CDs from over 20 banks and credit unions. Currently, the Ponce Bank 3 Month CD is the highest yielding 3-month CD on SaveBetter. That said, there are also other 3-month CDs on SaveBetter that pay more than the national average.

APY for a 3-month term: 5.15% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 90 days of simple interest

What to look out for: You might prefer one of our other top picks if you would rather open a CD directly with a bank. You also can’t get a checking account with SaveBetter, so it may not be the best option if you want to do all your banking with one company.

SaveBetter Review

Newtek Bank 3 Month CD

Why it stands out: Anyone in the US can open a CD online with Newtek Bank. Its 3-month CD stands out for its competitive interest rate.

Newtek Bank also offers business checking and savings accounts, as well as a personal high-yield savings account. You’ll need to sign up for a waitlist for the personal high-yield savings account, though, because it isn’t currently available to new customers.

APY for a 3-month term: 4.60% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 90 days of simple interest

What to look out for: Newtek Bank CDs have a steep minimum opening deposit of $2,500. If you’d like to open a CD with less money upfront, you may prefer one of the other institutions on our list.

Alliant 3 Month Certificate

Why it stands out: If you’re comfortable with banking online, Alliant Credit Union is a strong choice for CDs. It 3-month and 6-month terms, in particular, offer high interest rates.

APY for a 3-month term: 4.50% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: Up to 90 days of interest

What to look out for: Credit unions require you to become a member to open an account. The easiest way to become a member is to join Foster Care to Success. Alliant will cover the $5 joining fee.

Alliant Credit Union Review

America First Credit Union 3 Month Certificate

Why it stands out: America First Credit Union is a financial institution with branches in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah. America First Credit Union has a variety of terms with high interest rates.

APY for a 3-month term: 4.50% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 60 days of interest

What to look out for: Credit unions require membership to open bank accounts. You may join America First Credit Union if you live, work, worship, or volunteer in an Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, or Utah county on this list. If you have a family member or spouse that’s a current member, you’re also eligible.

To become a member, you must also open an America First Credit Union Share Savings Account.

America First Credit Union Review

Bank of America 3 Month Fixed Term CD

Why it stands out: If you’d like to be part of a large brick-and-mortar financial institution, Bank of America might be an appealing option. A Bank of America 3 Month Fixed Term CD offers a competitive interest rate right now.

APY for a 3-month term: 4.00% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 90 days of interest

What to look out for: Bank of America Fixed Term CDs range from 28 days to 10 years, but not all pay competitive rates. Its 3-month, 4-month, and 5-month fixed-rate CD terms have high rates, but the rest pay 0.03% APY.

Bank of America also has Featured CDs which pay 0.05% to 4.50% APY. Featured CDs are available in 7-month, 10-month, 13-month, 25-month, and 27-month terms and will turn into a Fixed Term CD for the same term after maturity.

Bank of America CD Review

Why it stands out: TIAA Bank offers a competitive interest rate for a 3-month term. It also has low early withdrawal penalties.

APY for a 3-month term: 4.00% APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 22 days of interest

What to look out for: While the minimum opening deposit for TIAA Bank CDs is on par with other banks, there are other financial institutions on our list that have more lenient opening requirements.

TIAA Bank Review

Chase 3 Month CD

Why it stands out: Chase is another good option if you’re looking for a national bank with competitive rates on a short-term CD. You can earn between 2.00% to 4.00% APY on a 3-month CD (depending on your balance) if you qualify for a relationship rate. To get a relationship rate, you must have a linked Chase personal checking account.

APY for a 3-month term: 0.01% to 4.00% (varies by location) APY

3-month early withdrawal penalty: 90 days of interest

What to look out for: If you don’t have a Chase checking account, you’ll likely prefer another financial institution. The standard rate for Chase CDs is 0.01% APY.

Chase CD Review

Other 3-month CDs We Considered

We looked at other 3-month CDs, as well. Our top picks stood out because they had appealing features, like higher interest rates, lower minimum opening deposits, or lower early withdrawal penalties. While the accounts listed below weren’t among our picks, you still might consider one of these options.

Popular Direct CD: Popular Direct pays 4.50% APY on a 3-month CD but it wasn’t one of our top picks because it has a $10,000 minimum opening deposit.

Citi Fixed Rate CD: Citi’s 3-month CD pays a lower interest rate than our top picks.

First Internet Bank of Indiana CD: Our top picks offer more competitive interest rates right now.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Certificate Account: Bethpage pays a lower interest rate on its 3-month term than our top picks.

Synchrony CD: Synchrony has a solid interest rate on its 3-month CD, but our top picks have even higher interest rates right now.

Ally High Yield CD: Ally has a variety of CDs and lets you open an account with $0, but our top picks pay higher interest rates.

Discover CD: Discover has a variety of CDs and pays good interest rates on most terms, but you’ll need a minimum of $2,500.

Quorum Federal Credit Union Term Savings: Quorum Federal Credit Union’s 3-month term isn’t as competitive as some of its other accounts.

Signature Federal Credit Union Certificate: Signature Federal Credit Union has a strong 3-year share certificate, but its other terms aren’t as competitive.

Navy Federal Credit Union Standard Certificate: Navy Federal Credit Union CDs pay solid interest rates, but our top picks have even higher rates right now.

Consumers Credit Union CD: Consumers Credit Union has a variety of CD terms, but its 3-month term isn’t as competitive as some of its other terms.

Wells Fargo Standard Fixed Rate CD: Wells Fargo CDs require a minimum of $2,500 and pay lower interest rates than our top picks.

BrioDirect High-Yield CD: BrioDirect CDs have a low minimum opening deposit, but the 3-month CD pays a low interest rate.

Nationwide CD: Nationwide offers a solid interest rate on its 18-month CD, but its 3-month CD isn’t as strong.

BMO Harris CD: BMO Harris pays a significantly lower interest rate on its 3-month CD than all of our top picks.

Bank Trustworthiness and BBB Ratings

We’ve compared each company’s Better Business Bureau score. The BBB grades businesses based on factors like responses to customer complaints, honesty in advertising, and transparency about business practices. A strong BBB score doesn’t guarantee you’ll have a great relationship with a bank, though. You may still want to read online reviews and ask friends and family about their experiences with any bank you’re considering.

Here is each company’s score:

SaveBetter has an A rating because it has received 23 complaints on the BBB website. TIAA has a B rating because it has failed to respond to one customer complaint on the BBB website.

Bank of America, Chase, and TIAA have been involved in recent public settlements.

In 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau charged Bank of America for freezing customers’ accounts because its automatic fraud filter incorrectly detected fraud on accounts. The CFPB claimed that the bank made it difficult for customers to un-freeze their accounts.

In 2020, the Department of Justice charged Bank of America when it accused the bank of unfairly denying home loans to adults with disabilities, even though they qualified for loans. Bank of America paid around $300,000 total to people who were refused loans.

In 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Co. paid the Department of Justice $920 million in a settlement that said the bank was involved in wrongful trading.

In the same year, the US Department of Labor also required Chase to pay $800,000 in back wages in a settlement that accused the bank of underpaying women.

In 2021, TIAA was required to pay $97 million in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the settlement, the SEC said the bank failed to disclose conflicts of interest to customers that were part of employer-sponsored retirement plans.

<br /> <br />

Sophia Acevedo, CEPF Banking Reporter Evelyn He Compliance Associate Evelyn He is a compliance associate at Insider who supports the Personal Finance Insider team. Personal Finance Insider is Insider’s personal finance section that incorporates affiliate and commerce partnerships into the news, insights, and advice about money that Insider readers already know and love.

The compliance team’s mission is to provide readers with stories that are fact-checked and current, so they can make informed financial decisions. The team also works to minimize risk for partners by making sure language is clear, precise, and fully compliant with regulatory and partner marketing guidelines that align with the editorial team.

Before joining Insider, she served in various legal and compliance roles in different industries, including the legal and pharmaceutical industries.

Evelyn obtained her M.S. degree in Marketing at Boston University in 2022. Prior to combining and consolidating her knowledge of law and business, she spent one year finishing 1L courses at Suffolk University Law School to further her legal knowledge. She has also completed MBA business law courses while working on her Bachelor of Business Administration in Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her 14-year-old Shih Tzu named Money, and her 4-year-old Bichon named Tibber.

Read more

Read less