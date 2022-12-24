The best 3 applications to listen to music and podcasts in the car

Although we can find a huge variety of applications to listen to music and podcasts on Android phones, the reality is that the number of apps that turn out to be compatible with Android Auto is slightly less.

And even though Spotify is the main available option that can be found for Android Auto, many are those who prefer to know what other alternatives there areso for this reason we have brought a top 3 applications to listen to music and podcasts on Android Auto.

Tidal Music

If you know a little about the music app genre, you’ll know that Tidal is a fairly well-known option for its good audio quality and good overall performance. In fact, in 2015 it was bought by the well-known American rapper Jay-Z along with other renowned artists such as Kanye West, Madonna, Daft Punk, Rihanna, among a few others, which means that it is an app run entirely by artists to compete directly with Spotify.

Currently, the subscription to this streaming music service offers more than 90 million songs, which they can sound in an audio quality of 9216 kbps if you have the Tidal HiFi Plus plan. In this context, what Tidal seeks is to make it clear to users that the app is focused on offering them the best possible sound quality, although of course this will depend on the plan they choose.

Youtube music

This is another of the most outstanding options for Android Auto, and it is that YouTube Music has in fact been the platform that Google wants you to use in the car. Usually we can say that it is a fairly complete servicesince it has all the YouTube videos (they can be heard as if they were music), the different playlists created by users and the platform’s own search engine, which is quite good.

Of course, it should be noted that compared to other streaming music services, YouTube Music’s sound quality is one of its lowest points, plus it has a music discovery system that could certainly be better. However, it is a good option that you can get for free (with ads and limitations), or you can pay the subscription to enjoy its full version.

TuneIn

Finally, it is the turn of TuneIn, an application that has been well known for several years and that already has more than 100 million downloads on Google Play. As such, it is a radio app where you can listen to all kinds of music, podcasts, news, live sports, etc..

It has a very complete interface and offers scheduled playbacks, stations based on your location, a wide variety of podcasts and much more that undoubtedly make it one of the best options. Besides this, you can buy the platform’s premium subscription to make the most of itThat is if you are a regular listener of the radio.