The Best 2D Games To Play In 2022; see the full list

published

The simplicity of 2D platform games is what makes them so popular. They have a retro aesthetic that many players are fans of, especially those who love classic games. Who doesn’t remember spending hours in front of the television playing Super Mario on the Super Nintendo and Sonic on the SEGA Mega Drive? However, 2D platform games have evolved a lot in recent years. Despite the mechanics being more complex and the graphics being better, they still maintain the essence that made them so popular. - Advertisement - Discover now the best 2D games to play in 2022.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is one of the main titles in the Metroidvania genre – a type of game that mixes elements of Metroid and Castlevania, two of the most famous 2D games ever. The result is about 14 hours of action with a complexity at the level of Dark Souls. It is a roguelike game, that is, it uses procedurally generated levels through artificial intelligence. - Advertisement - You can purchase a Dead Cells key through Gamecamp.

Terraria

Imagine Terraria as a kind of Minecraft designed in 8-bit for the Super Nintendo. However, Terraria is much more than 2D Minecraft. - Advertisement - While this sandbox game takes advantage of some Minecraft mechanics like resource digging and crafting, the overall experience is very different. Although it was released over 10 years ago, Terraria continues to receive regular updates and has a legion of fans. Plus, it’s one of the cheapest games on our list.

Cuphead

Cuphead is a 2D platform game inspired by cartoons from the 1930s. But don’t let that fool you, this game has an above-average difficulty level. Unlike traditional platform games where there is a kind of tutorial and introduction to game mechanics, in Cuphead players are immediately thrown into the middle of the action. The latest update came with the release of the DLC – The Delicious Last Meal.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is considered one of the best graphical experiences in 2D platform games of recent times. It is known for its colorful hand-drawn graphics and cinematic cutscenes. Although the focus is on the graphics, the game also has intense battles and interesting puzzles.

Spelunky 2

Spelunky 2 is a game roguelike out of the ordinary released by Bitworks in 2019. The action takes place in procedurally generated caves, which means that each new game is a completely different experience. It has a colorful 8-bit design that reminds us of early platformers, which is a plus point for many fans.