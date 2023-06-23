The Bear: Star Plus confirms the premiere of the second season with two months of delay in Brazil

- Advertisement -

Produced as an exclusive series on Hulu, a streaming platform that is not available in Europe, the second season of O Urso, the award-winning hit series, arrived on the platform this week, but Europeian fans who have been waiting for this moment will be disappointed in knowing that it will still take a while for us to check out the new episodes. Star Plus, the platform responsible for broadcasting the series in Europe, announced that the second season of O Urso arrives exclusively in August 23rdin addition to releasing the poster for the season.

The second season of The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to take their diner to the next level. During the renovation, each of them goes through a process of personal transformation in which they are forced to confront their respective pasts and decide who they will be in the future. - Advertisement - If managing a restaurant is complicated, opening a new one is even more so. The team must navigate the madness of the licensing and hiring bureaucracy while also navigating the beauty and creative agony of crafting a menu. The transition brings with it a new challenge: customer service. Employees are forced to relate differently, and as they broaden the horizons of their skills and relationships, they also learn what it means to serve, both customers and each other.

In addition to White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach, the new season consists of 10 half-hour episodes stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon. The acclaimed series received numerous awards in its first season, including the AFI TV Program of the Year, WGA, PGA, Film Independent Spirit, American Cinema Editors and ACE Eddie awards. Additionally, Jeremy Allen White won the Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

