The battery thief hidden in your Android: this way you can reduce the consumption of Google Play Services

By: Brian Adam

Few Android apps consume as much in the background as Google Play services or Google Play Services. Vigilant against any security leak, and with the responsibility of being the communication channel for a good part of the applications, Google services tend to steal battery at the slightest opportunity. You should watch them.

Perhaps you don’t know that they are on your phone, that they remain running most of the time, or you may even be unaware of how much they consume in the background: Google Play services a large amount of storage is reserved, also of energy. Take a look at the battery usage on your phone and see if they are consuming power. Is the case? Let’s see what we can do.

Google Play services are vital for your phone

Google Play Services

Excessive consumption of Google Play Services. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

When an Android uses a lot of battery even though its owner is not actively using it, there is a good chance that Play Services is after that excess consumption. It is an app that is allowed to start with the phone, to run in the background, and even to intercept the use of other applications; It is not for nothing that Google Play services include Google’s internal security tool: Play Protect.

If everything works normally, Google Play services do not have to exceed the use of mAh. They will always be one of the internal applications that spend the most since the number of responsibilities is very high. The problem comes when the phone runs out in a short time without hardly using it: if Play Services is responsible, it is convenient to solve this abnormal waste.

As it is a system application, it cannot be uninstalled. In fact, you don’t have to: without Google Play Services on the mobile, the phone will most likely stop working as it should (The only solution would be to use a mobile without Google services and apps). However, different solutions can be applied to cut excessive consumption of these services.

  • Restart your Android. Yes, it may seem absurd, but it is usually more practical to start with a restart than to rack your brains to discover the reason for abnormal power consumption. In the face of any sudden problem with an electronic device, the first solution is always to restart.
  • Close running Google Play services. Access your Android settings, go to the apps menu, select “Show system apps” and search for Google Play services. Go into your settings and click on “Force stop”. Leave the phone for a while to check if the battery has stopped draining: the services will start again, most likely correctly.
Google Play Services Issues

  • Update your Google Play services. Sometimes the app can have problems with a specific version. Being a vital system app, Google updates it silently on all phones, but the latest version may not have arrived. Go to the Android store and see if you have an update.
Google Play Services

Google Play Services

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tools
  • Uninstall updates. That with the latest version of Google Play services you still have a strange battery consumption? Well, it’s time to try the opposite: uninstall the updates. Enter the settings of your mobile, go to “Applications” and search for “Google Play Services” (it should show the system applications). Enter the services menu, click on the three points in the upper right corner and, finally, on “Uninstall updates”. Check that everything is back to normal (it will probably not take long to update again, this time with the fixed version).
Google Play Services Issues

  • Update with the latest beta. The last solution if all else fails is to download the latest beta version. Google may have detected possible problems and is testing the solution in the experimental version of its services. You can download said beta (from APK Mirror) and update with it, also sign up for the beta in the Android store itself. Remember: since this is an experimental version, the solution may be worse than the problem itself.
Google Play Services Issues

The most common is that your mobile has stopped spending so much battery after performing the previous steps. Nevertheless, there are times when google play services refuse to contain the waste. On those occasions, it is best to wait for Google, or the phone manufacturer, to release a patch that solves the problems.

Google Play services, an essential battery thief for the proper functioning of the mobile

Despite the fact that this application can present consumption problems too often, the truth is that your phone cannot remain without it: would be devoid of security, of a huge number of functions and a good number of other apps that would not start without Google Play services.

In general, excessive consumption is solved with the steps that we have described, also over time, although there are times when there is no choice but to format the phone and start from scratch. Consider it only as a last resort.

