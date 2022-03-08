The Batman breaks box office records at its US premiere

Despite the large number of critics received as a reward for its premiere, with the only confirmation of Robert Pattinson as a new superhero, it seems that The Batman is off to a really good startbeing one of the most popular installments issued to date, reaching $128.5 million in revenue just during its first weekend in theaters.

A success that seems to improve another of the most recent films published by Warner Bros., Dune, the studio’s highest-grossing production of 2021with revenues in that country of just over 108 million dollars.

On the other hand, it is worth noting the fact of the extensive duration of this film, which arrives as the third longest superhero movie of all time, with no less than 2 hours and 55 minutes of reel. Something that in turn implies a smaller number of sessions, and therefore, income during this first week of its premiere.

And it is that The Batman has even managed to improve Batman’s debutswith a box office of 40.4 million dollars, and Batman Begins, which reached $48.7 million during its premiere. However, Robert Pattinson has been far from starring in the best premiere of DC’s black knight, an honor that remains in the hands of the collaboration of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, still one of the best film premieres, which it made over 166 million box office on its release.

In this way, The Batman also becomes the best opening of a film directed by Matt Reeves to datefar exceeding the 73 million with which the wonderful Dawn of the Planet of the Apes had debuted.

So, for our part, we recommend that you give this film a chance, since we are sure that more than one will surprise you. Although if you don’t trust us, maybe you’ll trust Imdb, where the film has an overall 8.5 out of 10; or Rotten Tomatos, which almost completely matches, slightly improves up to 8.6.