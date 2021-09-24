The Bank of England's gamble on inflation ... would be paid for by Sunak

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak hopes that Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is not wrong with his inflation forecasts. Interest payments on public debt are already skyrocketing due to rising retail prices, which are linked to some gilts. It’s just a taste of what’s to come if price pressure proves more persistent than Bailey expects.

Interest payments on British debt amounted to 7.3 billion euros in August, up from 4 billion a year earlier. The rise in retail prices, which is going at the fastest annual pace since 2011, was largely to blame. The bonds linkers they account for almost 24% of the outstanding British debt. In the US, only 7% of Treasury securities can be bought and sold on the open market. Britain was one of the first developed countries to issue inflation-linked bonds and sells many of them to meet the demand of institutional investors.

Sunak is trying to control public finances after the economy’s lifesavers sent debt skyrocketing to nearly 98% of GDP, the highest since the early 1960s. You can cope with a temporary increase in interest payments, but it will be more difficult if price pressure persists. And monetary policy changes would accelerate.

Bailey’s ultra-accommodative policy brought the median return for conventional gilts to 0.75% at the end of June, up from 1.02% two years ago. The Monetary Policy Committee expects inflation measured by consumer prices to temporarily reach 4% before falling to 2.1% in the third quarter of 2023. But labor shortages, exacerbated by Brexit, may continue boosting wages. The more entrenched these pressures are, the faster the regulator will have to cut bond purchases and raise rates. This would raise credit costs and make it more difficult to curb debt. Nobody wants Bailey to be right more than Sunak.