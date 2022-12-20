The bad handwriting of doctors will stop being a hieroglyph thanks to Google Lens

- Advertisement -

Surely on more than one occasion you have tried to decipher what a doctor has written in a report, and the only thing you have made clear is that with encryption of this caliber, inventions such as the Enigma machine were not necessary. The fact is that neither active nor passive do you know exactly what it says and you are left wanting to know something else. But luckily, Google comes to the rescue. The Mountain View company has indicated that it is developing a new function that, to the surprise of many, will be able to know what practically all doctors have written… as long as they have a letter with a minimum of dignity. Obviously, this will also be valid to know what those people who have a handwriting that must be classified, at least, as erratic, put in black on white. Without a doubt, a great help for many who go as crazy as Egyptologists at the time with hieroglyphs. An advance from Google that, at least, will be useful The North American firm has announced at an event in India that it is working with different parties that have to do with the medical and pharmaceutical industry to create a tool that is capable of understanding what it says in the writings, which have a very bad handwriting. And, even with this new function, the name of the drugs will be perfectly understood, so the time that is lost in pharmacies to deduce what is put in a prescription will be significantly reduced. To make the use of the tool as intuitive as possible, it will be part of Google Lens, which is the function that those from Mountain View include with mobile phone cameras. Therefore, it will not be necessary to have a device specifically created to use the development. In this way, the work will be added to the large number of options that Lens has, which uses Artificial Intelligence to recognize objects and even to translate languages. Without a doubt, we are talking about an advance that has a high utility. The tests have already begun As can be seen in the video that we have left before this paragraph, the company has shown how the new tool works and, the truth is that it works quite well (and surprisingly fast). Obviously, a bit of progress remains to be made to make it fully functional, but it would not be surprising if the Google I / O conference in 2023 becomes official and, therefore, the mystery of the doctors’ writing is solved. >