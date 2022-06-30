HomeTech NewsThe AyaNeo Next 2 could be the first handheld PC with a...

The AyaNeo Next 2 could be the first handheld PC with a discrete GPU

Beyond the sales of Valve itself, the Steam Deck has undoubtedly been a great success for the entire gaming sector. And it is that after the great revolution that this format of handheld computer has brought about, more and more companies are joining the wave with their own devices, with some increasingly interesting proposals such as the AyaNeo Next 2which aims to stand out even more.

This has been announced by the company itself in its latest live presentation and contact with fans broadcast yesterday live on YouTube, in which they detailed some of the main components of what will be their next premium portable console. What makes AyaNeo Next 2 interesting is that could be the first handheld gaming console to feature a discrete GPU.

AyaNeo Next 2 rear

Details are scarce at the moment, but the company revealed that it will manufacture two variants of the new console, focused on the differentiated use of Intel and AMD components. One will have an Intel Alder Lake U-series CPU paired with an Arc GPUand the other will be equipped with an AMD Ryzen 6000U series processor and Radeon 6000 mobile graphics. We do not know the exact SKUs that Aya intends to use, but as the company has announced, AyaNeo Next 2 users will be able to upgrade the GPU in the future. Still, we’re more interested in how well the company intends to keep this new device cool during extended use, as well as how long the battery will last.

Thus, at the moment the company has not shared any information about the exact date or launch window for this handheld console, as well as any figure about its starting price. However, given the prices previously handled in its previous devices, it would not be surprising that this new handheld PC exceed 1,500 euros.

