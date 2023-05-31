HomeTech NewsThe Ayaneo 2S gaming handheld hits crowdfunding, but one factor could make...

The Ayaneo 2S gaming handheld hits crowdfunding, but one factor could make it fail

Tech News
clnayayn5qthckuikbftod 1200 80.png
clnayayn5qthckuikbftod 1200 80.png
- Advertisement -

Ayaneo recently announced the Ayaneo 2S, the refresh of its previous PC gaming handhelds, during a livestream. And now the Chinese company has debuted its portable machine through crowdfunding, looking to fully fund its production.

The Ayaneo 2S Indiegogo campaign has already earned $320,460 out of its initial $6,640 goal, which puts it nearly 5,000% over its goal. According to previously released information, the handheld uses an AMD Ryzen 7840U chip, the same as the Asus ROG Ally’s own Z1 Extreme CPU. 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X