The avatars arrive to WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, owned by Meta, has just announced the official arrival of Avatars, considering them as a “new and personalized way” that users will have to express themselves, being an alternative to using a personal image as a profile, but users will also be able to use their avatars as stickers within conversations through the 36 variations that they will have in a pack expressing a diversity of “emotions and actions”.

Personalized avatars are not something new in the messaging network segment, since they have been available on other alternative platforms for some time, such as Viber, although Meta’s intention goes further, since it not only intends that users become familiar with their version of avatars for future use in the metaverse, but also opens the possibility that paid features may arrive in the future, such as exclusive clothing for example, something that cannot be ruled out given the need to seek income before the bad year they are having.



- Advertisement -

As a reminder, it should be noted that the Avatars initially arrived on Facebook in 2019 to arrive at the end of January of this same year 2022 on Instagram.

Its arrival now on WhatsApp does not come as a surprise, since in July we learned that WhatsApp Avatars will be similar to those of Facebook and Instagram, and for a few months they have been testing since the beta version.

From WhatsApp, they point out that users can create their own avatars, with “billions of possible combinations” existing through the variety of “hairstyles, facial features and clothes” of clothing.

To all this, from WhatsApp they will further expand the possible combinations through the arrival of “style updates, such as lighting, shadows, hairstyle textures and much more”, which will allow a wide range of possibilities to be offered, although the new styles will also arrive to Facebook and Instagram, as Mark Zuckerberg himself pointed out on his Facebook profile hours ago.

- Advertisement -

Users will be notified when the new function is available in their accounts, although it is best to update to the latest version, since at the moment we do not know if the arrival will come at the activation level via server or with a new app update for android and ios.

Link: WhatsApp Ad