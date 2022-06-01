The autonomy of the Pixel Watch is filtered … And it is very disappointing

In the middle of last May, the manufacturer presented at Google I/O 2022 the expected Pixel Watch. It was really an announcement in which they confirmed its existence, design and part of the features, but at least we could see what Google’s first smart watch would look like.

Little by little, new details about this wearable have been revealed, such as that there will be an LTE version of the Pixel Watch. But the rest of the specifications at the moment are a mystery.

Although different data have been filtered, and the last one is not going to like you exactly. More than anything because the colleagues of 9to5Google They have just published that the Pixel Watch will have an autonomy of only one day.

The battery of the Pixel Watch will not be its strong point precisely

The first rumors about its characteristics were not too flattering, betting on a old exynos processor, instead of a version of its Google Tensor SoC. And now we have learned that it will have a 300 mAh battery to offer a range of just one day. The but of everything? Which falls within Google’s forecasts.

Pixel Watch Announcement Google

In the report to which 9to5Google colleagues have had access It is not revealed if it will have Always on Display, the function that will allow you to see the time or notifications with the rest of the screen off, an option that saves battery, but does not paint the autonomy of the Pixel Watch too well.

While it is true that many smartwatches offer a battery life of one day, such as the Apple Watch or some models with Wear OS, it is still too little number forcing users to charge their wearable every day. Also, if you use sleep monitoring at night, the next day you will be forced to charge your wearable.

The problem is that other manufacturers such as Huawei or Amazfit, which use their own operating systems, boast autonomy of up to 2 weeks. The difference is too noticeable.

Worst of all, the Pixel Watch will not have fast charging, needing 110 minutes to fully charge. Almost two hours… If we take into account that the Apple Watch Series 7 is fully charged in 70 minutes, the difference is quite remarkable.

At the moment we are facing a simple rumor, so we will have to wait for the manufacturer to officially present this smart watch to see what they surprise us with during the launch of the Pixel Watch. But, what we are seeing so far, does not look exactly good…

