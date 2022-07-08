The ASUS ZenFone 9 is accidentally revealed by the brand itself

HomeTech NewsThe ASUS ZenFone 9 is accidentally revealed by the brand itself

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
In addition to its ROG series dedicated to gamers, to which the new ASUS ROG Phone 6 has recently been added, the company has another family of smartphones aimed at the top of the range, the ZenFone. Thus, after a year has passed since the arrival of the latest models, and despite the secrecy kept until now, ASUS has accidentally revealed the imminent arrival of the ZenFone 9 with the publication of their promotional video on their official YouTube channel.

While the video was quickly removed, it has been online long enough for the Tech Going publication to grab it for syndication. So, in addition to offering us a good look at the overall design of this upcoming smartphonethe leaked video also reveals many of its key specifications and featurespointing to a compact format model.

As we can see in the images, the phone will maintain a design quite similar to that of its predecessor, in fact maintaining the same size of the screen with a 5.9-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. All this accompanied by a fairly simple and minimalist aesthetic, with a rear cover in which only its two large lenses will stand out.

Spotify brings new playlists with improved customization
And it is that the ZenFone 9 will equip a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) similar to a six-axis gimbal that is expected to ensure smooth, jitter-free panning during video recording. Unlike a regular OIS where a sensor moves when the phone moves, a Gimball OIS stabilizes the image when the phone is slightly tilted, ensuring that the camera continues to calibrate itself in response to the slightest movement.

Inside, the ZenFone 9 is reported to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, although unfortunately this video does not refer to the rest of the memory and storage configuration. Thus, as the only trade-off for the smaller design, the reduction looks set to come in the size of its battery, 4300 mAhslightly smaller than what we are used to seeing in the vast majority of terminals.

For now No details about its price or release date have been revealedbut since ASUS already has all the presentation materials, tEverything indicates that we will have news very soon.

