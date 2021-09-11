The Artful Escape Review: A spectacular show on Xbox Game Pass

Annapurna Interactive returns to score a master stroke. From the collaboration with the independent team of Beethoven & Dinosaur, comes up PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S the very successful The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti. A psychedelic adventure that with its vibrant shades had intrigued us since the first reveal and which now joins the Day One catalog Xbox Game Pass. Starting from Thursday 9 September, Microsoft users will be able to pick up the electric guitar and leave for the most absurd corners of the universe, among artistic suggestions that will delight rock lovers.

Our sidereal journey took place on an Xbox Series X, which responded perfectly to our thirst for sonic virtuosity. Closed (for now) the guitar in the case, that’s why we advise you to let yourself be carried away in the Amazement by Francis Vendetti.

A rock story

The teenager Francis Vendetti he is known by his fellow citizens mainly as the great’s grandson Johnson Vendetti, a true legend of folk music.

To celebrate the anniversary of the publication of “Pines“, the maestro’s most famous album, the country is organizing a commemorative festival, which sees thousands of fans heading towards the mountain resort. Another reason for excitement is, however, also the imminent debut of Francis Vendetti, grandson of the musician and guitarist prodigy who will perform for the first time during the music fair. An unmissable opportunity for fans and for the town, who hope to find in the boy the same vocation as the talented uncle.

But being a committed folk musician doesn’t seem too comfortable to the young Francis, in love with music, but also passionate about Serie B science fiction. To him (almost) unbeknownst to him, the boy is in the midst of an artistic and identity crisis, gripped by the fear of disappointing those around him, but also eager to freely seek his musical vocation. And what better way to find yourself than to set out for an epic intergalactic journey aboard an absurd stage spaceship?

In the middle of the night, the guitarist’s craziest sci-fi fantasies show up right at the front door, convincing him to take on an unprecedented adventure like Lightman’s opening artist, one of the most famous artists of the whole Stupefacosm. Eccentric and talented, the musician has in fact decided to leave for a new sidereal tour, and wants to take the young Francis Vendetti with him.

The prospect of an interstellar journey in the company of a sidereal rock legend, coupled with the solemn promise to be brought home in time for the festival, is all our protagonist needs to be convinced. Thus begins the “artistic escape” that gives the title to the Beethoven & Dinosaurs production, for an adventure which is also and above all a path of growth and inner research, which will lead Francis to understand what kind of artist he really wants to be: he is really folk à la Bob Dylan his destiny, or perhaps we are rather facing a David Bowie who has not yet indulged the call of glam rock?

A show of lights and colors on Xbox Game Pass

From these premises, an extraordinary interactive show comes to life, in which the player finds himself constantly exposed to a kaleidoscope of sounds, colors and vibrations. The alien environments evoked by The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti are nothing short of impressive, animated by extraordinary inspiration and, above all, incredibly alive.

The alien species that populate the Stupefacosm seem to have come out of the best feathers of great science fiction, with the result that in their surreal essence or anatomy they manage to be perfectly credible, never grotesque or ridiculous. Among immense deserts able to rival the glimpses of Dunes, snowy landscapes and lush jungles, the visual power of the Annapurna Indie is indisputable. Bewitching, the scenarios of the title capture the player, who is seduced by them as he is called to cross them to the rhythm of the music. Each level will in fact see us constantly holding our trusty guitar, whose notes blend perfectly with the sounds produced by the natural environment of each planet visited. Francis’s musical gait generates a renewed vitality in the surrounding world, among animal creatures that engage in sinuous dances, flowers that bloom to the rhythm of music or sources of light that light up as we pass.

Between spaceships that seem ready to leave the screen and a very inspired alien fauna, The Artful Escape he does not put aside the narrative, proposing excellent writing. With a good English dubbing, and an Italian localization that runs into just a couple of negligible stumbles, the work stages with simplicity – but never banality – the growth path of Francis Vendetti. Progressively, the young man acquires awareness of himself and of his own musical taste, forging his own unique style and transforming himself into a real stage animal.

With him, the player also becomes part of a world in which expressing oneself is the only thing that matters, even if an entire planet of critics and fashion designers will try to convince us otherwise. An individual expression that also finds its manifestation in very welcome character look editor and in delightful narrative moments, one of all an exhilarating late show during which Francis will tell his own galactic genesis. Were we captains of an epic space crew devoted to heavy metal? Do we come from a planet whose axis moves according to the mathematical dictates established by the filling of a candy? Are we irrational, dreamy, arrogant or enthusiastic? In the stupefaction everything is possible, and our every fantasy will find the right way to consolidate the personality of the still teenage guitarist.

How it fares i

With the focus of the experience which is undoubtedly represented by the constant building of an explosive audiovisual show, supported by the aforementioned quality of writing, The Artful Escape do not forget to field an adequate dose of gameplay. On a strictly videogame level, the work is configured as a rhythm game with rather basic platform elements.

Francis’ walk among the celestial bodies relies above all on the spectacularity and harmony that is generated between music and scenery, and for this reason the development team has not inserted – appropriately, in our opinion – articulated platform phases that would have risked to break its rhythm. Simple jumps in rapid succession, rocking in midair and sliding at supersonic speed are the only elements that distinguish a platform component that is certainly not overpowering.

Much more present is the rhythm game soul, which sees the player perform short musical sequences using five keys on the controller. A simple control system, but that in some stages, especially the last ones boss fight, it also manages to propose a certain degree of challenge. On this front, however, it must be admitted, the authors of Beethoven & Dinosaurs they could have proposed more diversified or articulated solutions, to offer a The Artful Escape a greater playful depth. A criticism that, however, fades into recognizing that during the entire adventure, which lasts for about four hours, no feeling of boredom has ever arisen.

Finally, great merit must be attributed to the software house’s ability to populate the entire campaign of an incredible number of references to great musical legends. Always well studied and never too flashy, the references to Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd or Guns N ‘Roses are constant goodies that brighten the trip in the company of Francis. Between well-designed comic moments and reflections on the importance of forging one’s own path, in short, the adventure of the young Vendetti is absolutely successful.