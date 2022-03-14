The apps and websites that will help you find the cheapest gasoline

For all of us who have a car, it is always a relief when we find an offer that allows us to save a few euros, whether it is buying a spare part, repairing it or washing it.

This also applies to gasoline, which in the case of Spain has experienced a notable increase compared to the rest of the countries that make up the European Union, even costing two euros at some gas stations in this region.



With this in mind, we present some alternatives made up of apps and websites with options that will allow you to see the service stations closest to your home or in the city where you are driving your car at that moment, as well as the gasoline prices in each one.

GasAll

Through the interface offered by this application you will be able to find different fuel prices per gas station, as well as promotions and routes indicating the path to follow to reach the selected service station.

Likewise, GasAll has an option that will allow you to mark and save those service stations of your choice so that you receive a notification when there is an update in the price of fuel. GasAll can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices.

​Petrol stations Spain

With the help of this application you will be able to know which are the gas stations that are close to your house or current place where you are driving your car.

Added to this, Gasolineras España will show you the activity schedule of each service station, as well as the handling prices for fuel assortment. This app can be downloaded on both iOS and Android.

The price of gasoline

This website has a search bar in which you must enter your location and press the button to start the search. Once the results are displayed, you will be able to see the service stations near you and the price at which they supply gasoline to the car. Click HERE to enter.

Diesel or gasoline

Through this website you will be able to find the nearest service stations with the gasoline and diesel prices to fill the tank of your car. you just have to enter your location in the search bar available on the page, press the button and wait for the results to be generated. Click HERE to enter.

Google Maps

This is a very useful tool for find service stations They sell cheap gasoline. In this sense, the version for mobile devices of this tool has an option called Fuel station located at the top right.

Clicking on it will show on the screen a map with nearby gas stationsalong with the price of fuel, specifically the Super95 gasoline. However, this will allow you to have an idea when it comes to finding the most suitable service station to fill the tank of your car at an affordable price.

We hope that some of these options will be useful to you in your mission to find the gas station with the cheapest gas price.