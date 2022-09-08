The Apple Watch Ultra arrives, focused on extreme sports activities

There is no doubt that smart watches have taken a leading role in today’s keynote, leaving the rest of the company’s devices in the background, which means that the company has opted this time for a reorganization of its smart watch segment to maintain the first position in the market.

In this sense, has also presented the Apple Watch Ultra, which is the highest level premium of the company’s smart watches, with a focus on sports activities, hence it has a 49mm case made of titanium or the case design has protection for the buttons on one side.



An all-terrain watch for extreme activities

And speaking of buttons, both the action button and the redesigned crown have also been designed to be used with gloves, thus covering one of the problems that certain types of athletes had to face.

The screen, LTPO AMOLED type and with up to 1000 nits of brightness, also becomes flatter and has a sapphire crystal that protects it against bumps and impacts. For activities related to water, this device has a resistance of 100 meters and is EN1339 certified for scuba diving.

This device also has three built-in microphones with background noise reduction capability.

Apple offers Apple Watch Ultra with both enhanced multi-band GPS and mobile connectivity (there is no version without mobile connectivity), where it also has a generous battery that offers a typical autonomy of 36 hours, which can reach up to 60 hours if the device is used. new low power mode.

Regarding benefits, it comes with a new application called Compass that allows users to add points of interest on a map, in addition to another called Oceanic Plus on the field of diving.

In this regard, special mention should also be made of the 86 decibel siren function, to help others locate the user in case of need.

For its part, with the action button, users can configure it to switch between different types of training, to establish compass reference points, and even as a back navigation through the system.

Users will also be able to have new bands: Alpine, Trail and Ocean, each one of them oriented to different types of sports activities. For example, Trail is geared more towards athletes as it is made of lightweight fabric with a tongue that allows for easy adjustment.

This device will arrive in official stores and authorized dealers on September 23 for a price of $799.