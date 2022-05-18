The Apple Watch Series 8 would adopt the long-awaited flat edge design

We are about to reach the first half of the year and the rumors do not stop, now they fall on the Apple Watch Series 8. It is rumored that the Cupertino smartwatch will have the flat edge design.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be the one to change the design

After several rumors suggested that the design change would occur in the current generation, it is resumed for the next one. According to user information in Twitter, Shrimp Apple ProY reaffirmed by Jon Prosser, the watch would incorporate more sensors in addition to the new design.

A source indicated that there is a flat glass display for the Apple Watch Series 8. Be that as it may, both individuals agree that flat design will be adopted in the future. There are reasons behind to believe that this year could be the year of strong change. In the first, 3 new models are contemplated. Second, there will be a more powerful chip and a body temperature sensor, one of the most promised by industry analysts. By last, Apple would change history again by introducing a redesign of a product that takes 8 generations.

No one directly states

Both on Twitter and YouTube, neither ensures nor confirms that it will be the Apple Watch Series 8 that breaks with the traditional design since it was presented in 2014 and launched in 2015. On the other hand, The Wall Street Journal agrees that there will be a new sensor in the watch. This would support the female public to have better control over fertility planning and ovulation cycles.

Last year we were all sure that the design would be changed, the rumors only hit the new colors. What will happen this year? As we said at the beginning, we are reaching the first half of 2022 and there is still time to have fresh information about leaks and new rumors.

What do you think about a possible redesign of the Apple Watch? Would you like more flat edges? Share your impressions on the subject in the comment box.