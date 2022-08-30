The Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a new shade of red according to rumors

- Advertisement -

A few days after having a new event, related to the Apple Watch Series 8 are revealed. to ShrimpApplePro, Apple will introduce a new shade of red. Those classic colors will be preserved so there will not be many surprises in terms of customization.

New shade of red for the Apple Watch Series 8

evening gamers

Heres an titbits, more details about the standard Series 8:

• Yes they are still 41-55mm confirmed If anyone is still wondering.

• The red of (PRODUCT) RED is a new shade of red.

• the seal box’s design is still the same, except they added more glue underneath pic.twitter.com/0bqM4ze6AR — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 30, 2022

Recall that there are two types of Apple Watch Series 8 that will be launched, aluminum and stainless steel. Expect to see the colors silver, red (renewed tone), midnight and starlight. Silver, graphite and gold for the steel model. The case size will be the same, 41 and 45 mm. An interesting detail is that the packaging will have more glue on the sealso it will be noticeable when the product has been opened.

As for shipments, delays are not considered., the launch will be like any other Apple product and will arrive at a good pace to its new owners. Inside the box you will still have the same elements, the USB-C to MagSafe cable and a strap.

Apple Watch SE 2 without major changes and an Apple Watch Pro that promises

- Advertisement -

One of the s that the Apple Watch Series 8 could release is the body temperature sensor, which would also have the long-awaited Apple Watch Pro. On the other hand, the SE version will not have major changes. Perhaps the most important thing is a new processor, but we will have to wait for the first performance tests to know if there is a real change between the two generations.

Lastly, on the Apple Watch Pro, the leaker saves the information it has about it. This could mean that it would be a given that Apple will release it. It could be through a classic “One more thing” or launch it like any other Apple Watch making an important clarification in its introduction.

What do you hope to see new about the Apple Watch at the Apple event? Share your opinions with us in the comment box.