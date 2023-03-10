5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsThe Apple Watch Series 8 just hit its lowest price ever

The Apple Watch Series 8 just hit its lowest price ever

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
apple watch series 8 review2 3.jpg
apple watch series 8 review2 3.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t a huge upgrade over the Series 7, but it’s still the best smartwatch around. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling the 41mm for $329 in midnight and red and the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 for $359 in red, a savings of $70 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch Series has the same design and screen sizes as the Series 7 but brings a new temperature sensor for fertility tracking and onboard Crash Detection. It has a 41mm or 45mm display with ECG and blood-oxygen sensors, 18-hour battery life, IP6X-certified dust, and WR50 water resistance, and an excellent always-on display.

In our review of the Apple Watch Series 8, we called it “the smartwatch to beat.” And at this price, it simply can’t be beaten.

- Advertisement -

Update 3/8: The 41mm Apple Watch is back in stock.

Wirecard: 325 thousand prepaid cards blocked in Italy, SisalPay in chaos

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

The new 13-inch MacBook Air will also include Apple’s new chip, the expected M3

Just yesterday it was learned that it is more than possible that new...
Apple

Apple, developers can now manage app prices more flexibly

Earlier last December, Apple announced what we can call "the biggest change" to the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.