The Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive with three different screen sizes

A few days ago, the latest smartwatch from the Cupertino-based firm officially hit the market and we already have news of the next model. And beware, that the Apple Watch Series 8 it could come in three different versions.

The truth is that the manufacturer of the bitten apple has become the great exponent when buying a wearable of these characteristics. So that you get used to the idea In 2020, the different versions of the Apple Watch accounted for 65% of the global revenue from smartwatch sales. And, unsurprisingly, the American company was not going to let go of its golden goose.

It is an open secret that they are already working on the next Apple smartwatch. But it seems that This next Apple Watch Series 8 will feature some surprises that could mark a before and after.

Three sizes for the Apple Watch Series 8

Would you like to see a bigger display on Series 8 of the Apple Watch in 2022?

– Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

Or this is what emerges from a message posted by Ross Young on Twitter, and where he indicates that there will be three different sizes for the Apple Watch Series 8. Obviously, we are facing a leak, so this information must be taken with a grain of salt. But Ross is one of the great leakers in the sector, so we can think that the American firm is really going to launch three different versions of its acclaimed smartwatch.

From what this screen expert has hinted, The Apple Watch 8 will feature a larger screen than its predecessor. And considering that this year’s model has increased the size of the two models from 40 and 44mm to 41 and 45mm, respectively. We can also see that this generation has increased the screen size from 1.78 inches to 1.9 inches and minimalist front bezels.

One of the big unknowns is how Apple will fit the third version. Although taking into account that there are currently two 41 and 45 mm models, we can assume a third 38 mm version. Although rumors also point to the possibility that this third model is a vitaminized version and aimed at the most athletic users.

However, it is still too early to secure this information. But considering that The Apple Watch Series 8 will most likely be presented in September 2022, There are still a few months left to learn more leaked details about this smartwatch.

>