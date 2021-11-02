The Apple Watch series 8 could arrive with a long-awaited feature

Just over a month ago, the manufacturer of the bitten apple presented its new smartwatch, and we have already begun to receive the first details of the next Apple Watch Series 8.

For example, the Cupertino-based manufacturer intends to launch three versions of the Apple Watch Series 8 to offer different screen diagonals. And now, we have learned of another function that will be one of the great novelties in the wearables sector.

And it is that, as they have reported from MacRumors, Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a blood glucose monitoring sensor. The truth is that it is not the first time we have heard this rumor. The Apple Watch Series 7 was even expected to introduce this sensor, but it ultimately didn’t.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will debut a blood glucose sensor

The reason this feature probably didn’t land on Apple’s flagship watch is because the metrics weren’t accurate enough to deliver reliable results. For what the manufacturer has preferred work on short-wavelength infrared sensors that will be used to measure blood sugar in a non-invasive way. Goodbye to punctures!

Remember that this function makes all the sense in the world. Apple has long been adding new health-related features to each generation of the Apple Watch to improve usability. Little by little it has been adding new elements, such as the ability to measure oxygen levels in the blood, or its acclaimed ECG sensor to make electrocardiograms, and that has saved more than one life.

But create a blood glucose level monitor on a smart watch is a real challenge. To begin with, it is vital that the sensor works like a traditional system and requires a blood sample. Recall that iOS 15 already incorporates the option to measure blood glucose levels, but through external equipment with which to monitor this data.

Anyway, there is still a long way to go until Apple unveils its next smartwatch. And, while it is true that the The idea that the Apple Watch Series 8 is able to monitor oxygen levels in the blood without having to do a puncture is a very attractive ideaEspecially for users with diabetes and glucose-related illnesses, we will have to be patient for now until we receive more information about it.

>