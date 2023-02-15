5G News
The Apple Watch saves the lives of 3 people after a serious car accident

By Mubashir Hassan
The crash detection of the Apple Watch has once again proved to be very useful. After a car carrying 3 passengers made a violent exit from the road, the latter found themselves unconscious several tens of meters from the track. Fortunately, the watch called the emergency services and gave their location for them.

Since its launch with the Apple Watch Series 4, the crash detection feature has not always been effective. Or rather, it has been too much, sometimes calling the emergency services for no reason, especially when users are in the middle of a ski session. But these failures are relatively rare, especially since Crash Detection has already shown itself to be determined in the survival of certain people, by contacting the emergency services when the person was no longer in a condition to do so themselves.

A recent report from Germany chronicles new Apple Watch and Crash Detection exploits. According to the media Mittelbayerische Zeitung, a car carrying three passengers was driving on the B20 motorway on Monday February 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle. It then passes over the safety barrier before making a fall of about twenty meters.

Apple Watch crash detection saves 3 lives

The passengers then find themselves in a tricky situation: stuck in the wreckage of the vehicle, while no one has witnessed the accident. Fortunately, one of them was equipped with an Apple Watch Series 8, which did not take long to realize that a serious accident had just taken place. After providing the exact location of the crash, the emergency services intervened to rescue the three victims.

The driver suffered minor injuries today, while the other two passengers were more seriously injured. None of their vital prognosis is however engaged to date. This is not the first time that the connected watch has saved the life of its owner after a car accident. Last October, another user found himself in exactly the same situation and also got out of it thanks to Crash Detection.

Source : Mittelbayerische Zeitung

