The Apple Watch saves the life of a cyclist who…

I think I’ve talked many times about the versatility of the Apple Watch. A device that has not only evolved to make life easier for those of us who have an iPhone. We must bear in mind that the Apple Watch right now can be considered as the best friend of its user. a lifesaver especially for athletes and if not, tell this cyclist.

Thanks to the fall detection of the Apple Watch this Californian cyclist saved his life

We already know that one of the features that is giving Apple Watch users the most joy is fall detection. Hopefully you never have to try it, but in my particular case I have done it and thanks to this function I was able to get out of a jam I had gotten myself into.

Something similar happened to a Californian who in the middle of the night and after the aforementioned Apple Watch function was activated, notified the emergency services of his fall and was able to save his life thanks to it. At 1:00 a.m. when a man riding an electric bike crashed and fell, his Apple Watch activated and police responded to a 911 call by discovering the cyclist unconscious on the road and bleeding from the head. The injury required several days of hospitalization for the cyclist.

You already know that when the clock detects a fall, start a 60 second countdown. If you’re okay after the fall, you can stop the countdown before emergency services are called. But if you really fall unconscious, Apple Watch will automatically call the assigned number, also sharing the coordinates of where the fall occurred with a radius of possible locations.

As we said, it is one of the most worthwhile functions of this watch. In fact, I go to work by bicycle and I can never forget the Apple Watch. Not only does it automatically detect that I am doing a little exercise and thus be able to close the rings, but I also know that I am protected in the event of an accident. I assure you that if you become unconscious it is always good to know that something may be helping you save your life.

Previous articleFacebook abandons the project to create Libra, its own cryptocurrency
