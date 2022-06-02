The Apple Watch remains the best-selling smartwatch in the world

The Apple Watch is unbeatable! During the first quarter of 2022, the Apple Watch established itself as the best-selling smartwatch in the world. Thanks to its success, the Californian brand largely dominates the market, far ahead of Samsung and the competition.

The analysis firm Counterpoint has just posted its new report on smartwatch sales. In the first quarter of the year, smartwatch sales rose 13% globally. The market is showing solid growth despite the “economic slowdown and inflation”.

Unlike the smartphone market, which threatens to collapse by the end of 2022, the connected watch sector is not suffering from the loss of purchasing power or the confinements decreed in China. “Although the global smartwatch market saw little growth in 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19, it has continued to perform well since its rebound last year”explains Sujeong Lim, associate director at Counterpoint.

Apple dominates the smartwatch market

In this flourishing market, the Apple Watch remains impossible to dethrone. The Apple Watch is indeed up to 36% smartwatch market share. Last year, Apple had already secured 35.9% market share.

Apparently, the Apple Watch is especially popular with younger consumers. “This popularity seems to be higher among the younger generation, which makes Apple an irreplaceable market leader. Of course, everything was possible due to the high performance of the product and the excellent connection between the supported iOS devices”says Sujeong Lim, who expectsApple is widening the gap with its rivals In the coming months.

To achieve this, Apple will launch a new range of smart watches, the Apple Watch Series 8. For the first time, the brand would decline its accessories in three different models. A new design would also be part of it to boost sales and attract new buyers.

As can be seen on the graphs produced by IDC, the market shares of Samsung, the number 2 in the sector, are shrinking. Despite the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4, the South Korean manufacturer has to settle for 7.8% of the shares. At the same time, brands like Xiaomi are increasing their grip on the watch sector.